Cosmo Pulls Bachelor Digital Cover Following “White Lives Matter” Revelation (Cosmopolitan)

The Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller has been dropped from a planned digital cover of Cosmopolitan following revelations that she wore White Lives Matter merchandise in previous modeling shoots. “Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” said Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

DKNY Releases New Intimates Campaign With Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse is the new face of DKNY Intimates, appearing in the brand’s Spring 2020 campaign, which was shot in the actor’s home by photographer Sofia Malamute. The campaign also includes cute videos of Waterhouse sharing personal stories and anecdotes of some of her “firsts” as part of DKNY’s new “My first…” community engagement campaign.

Diane von Furstenberg to Receive an Honorary Doctorate From LIM College

At its 81st commencement exercises, LIM College will bestow Diane von Furstenberg with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of her philanthropic activities. Additionally, Jennifer Foyle, global brand president of Aerie, will deliver a keynote address and receive LIM’s Distinguished Achievement Award and a Doctor of Commercial Science degree for her business accomplishment activities. The commencement ceremony will take place May 8th at David Geffen Hall.

Carine Roitfeld and Sebastian Faena Team Up Once More for Harper’s Bazaar

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar is stacked with some major fashion moments, thanks to the publication’s global fashion director, Carine Roitfeld. The “Some Say Love” portfolio features a bevy of models — including Anok Yai, Alek Wek, Karlie Kloss, Taylor Hill, Grace Elizabeth, Lindsey Wixson, Stella Maxwell, Carolyn Murphy, James Turlington, and more — in this season’s chicest looks, all shot by Sebastian Faena. The issue hits newsstands February 18.

