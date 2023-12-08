Laura Brown and Kiernan Shipka host a holiday dinner for Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Felloni

There are star-studded dinners, and then there are STAR-studded dinners. The latter was the case when Laura Brown and Kiernan Shipka pulled out their rolodexes to host a glam gathering ahead of the holidays. The occasion? Roger Vivier’s creative director Gherardo Felloni was in town; a fitting cause for a fashionable celebration. A divine dinner took place at Palisades Villa in the Pacific Palisades, with the glitteratti turning out in force. Among those in attendance were Alexandra Daddario, Zooey Deschanel, Alexandra Shipp, Kate Beckinsale, Allison Janney, Danai Gurira, Jurnee Smollett, Camille Razat, Lana Condor, Lily Rabe, Sarah Shahi, Jaz Sinclair, Rachel Zoe, Larsen Thompson, Anna Diop, Christine Chiu, Audrey Corsa, Bella Heathcote, Ines de la Fressange, and more.

Nordstrom kicks off the holidays at Wollman Rink in Central Park

It was a wholesome affair at Central Park’s Wollman Rink this week as Nordstrom NYC hosted a festive gathering in collaboration with Disney. Guests donned their skates, sipped specialty cocktail, and nibbled on holiday treats while indulging in a selfie or two with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Younger attendees also enjoyed a Super Smalls crafting station for kids and interactive games. From now through December 31, the Nordstrom and Wollman Rink partnership offers magical holiday-themed experiences for visitors including the Nordstrom Chill Lounge for the holidays as part of the Premier Pass option. The retailer is also sponsoring the Nordstrom After School Free Skates, where families involved in the NYC Parks Afterschool Program will have the opportunity to access a free skate at Wollman Rink. Among those who came by for the fun-filled celebration were Cynthia Rowley, Fern Mallis, Lynn Yaeger, Marina Larroudé, Lauren Chan, Coco Bassey, Caleb Thill, Nicolette Mason, Rachel Blumenthal, Marina Ingvarsson, and Nordstrom’s Sam Lobban, Gigi Ganatra, Chris Wanlass, Rickie De Sole, and Jian DeLeon.

BEN launches in New York with a chic supper club

Jewelry brand BEN has arrived. Founder Charlotte Macaulay designs heritage-style lockets (or ‘vaults’ as she calls them) and everyday pieces inspired by her love of old world British pocket watches. Keen to learn more about the recycled gold, diamond, and hand-painted enamel trinkets, editors, stylists, and tastemakers joined Macaulay for a subterranean supper club at Soho staple La Mercerie. Raising a glass to the New York debut of the line—and happy to take home a special jewelry keepsake and ‘Ben Was Here’ forrest green cap as a keepsake—were Jalil Johnson, Bailey Moon, Erin Pollard, Heather Kemensky, Romy Soliemani, Batsheva Hay, Maayan Zilberman, Brie Welch, Leah Faye Cooper, Jessica Iredale, Caitlin Burke, Joyce Lee, Aya Kanai, Sarah Lou Kiernan, Tatiana Hambro, Laura Neilson, and Sara Larson, amongst others.

Tombolo celebrated its collab with Tom Wesselmann Estate at the Russian & Turkish Baths

What happens at the Baths….stays at the Baths. A crowd gathered last night at the East Village’s Russian & Turkish Baths for a whole host of activities. Retro-inspired brand Tombolo was celebrating its collab with Tom Wesselmann Estate (an artist who’s inspired the aesthetic of the garments since day one) while also encouraging charitable donations to Cityarts, for those brave enough to take part in an ‘activity’ or two for those harboring a (now not so) secret foot fetish. Things kicked off at 10PM, with guests enjoying a late night with music by Ron Like Hell and Delabae, copious amounts of cocktails and beer…and whatever else they fancied. Spotted at the bash were Chris Galasso, Michael Sard, Arianna Margulis, Alessandra Ford Balazs, Gabe Stone Shayer, Codey James, Matt James, Dylan Blanco, Cecile Winkler, Dusty, Lachlan Watson, Molly Ford, Paloma Brey, Nikki Kyndard, Alexandra O’Neill, Dylan Hales, Olivia Duncan, and many more.

ECCO toasts to the NYC flagship

As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, ECCO has unveiled multiple new flagships—one of which is sitting pretty in Soho. Guests gathered at the NYC store last night to enjoy a special performance by Amber Mark over cocktails, in a party that was co-hosted by Frederik Bille Brahe and WE ARE ONA Collective. The night brought out the likes of Helena Christensen, AnnaSophia Robb, Cautious Clay, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Alexander Roth, Faith Harper, and many more, all of whom were dressed in shoes by the Danish brand.

Hanging out with Avaline and Bumble For Friends

Cameron Diaz is only too aware of how much gal pals around the world love to gather and watch her quintessential Christmas romcom The Holiday at this time of year. And so, Diaz and Katherine Power, her co-founder at the transparently-produced wine brand Avaline, got in on the fun too. The duo joined forces with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd to host the second annual screening of the 2006 film at LA’s Bay Theater. “It’s been so fun to see The Holiday viewing parties become an annual tradition for so many. We’re excited to be able to bring this experience to life with our friends at Bumble For Friends this year,” Diaz said of the evening. Cute!

