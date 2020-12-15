It’s In The Stars: The Perfect Party Fashion Picks For Capricorn

In pursuit of holiday fashion inspiration? While dress codes might be somewhat obsolete this season, we looked to the cosmos for tried-and-true guidance on what to wear, with a little help from fashion’s favorite astrologer, Francesca Vuillemin.

Known as the most ambitious sign in the zodiac, Capricorn doesn’t just go out shopping on a whim—they invest in how they dress! This sign works around the clock, which means that the clothing they wear needs to match. Adding emerald green and optic white to their wardrobe gives an energy boost; so that they can acknowledge their accomplishments.

Galvan, Stargaze sequin bandeau gown, $2,195

DVF, Amabel stretch-georgette belted gown, $599

Reformation, Cameron dress, $298

Andrew GN, crystal-embellished pleated silk-blend lamé gown, $6,810

Eloquii, sparkle maxi dress with wrap skirt, $59

Elisabetta Franchi, sequined wrap-style cocktail dress, $675

ACLER, Suffield cotton-blend maxi dress, $695

Markarian, Henriette white jersey mini with crystal and feather embellishment, $1,795

Christopher Kane, crystal-embellished draped satin dress, $2,095

Brandon Maxwell, cape-effect crepe gown, $3,295

Hervé Leger, tinsel lurex sweater mini dress, $1,290

Magda Butrym, sleeveless mini dress with one-shoulder detail, $1,310

