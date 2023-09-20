Homegrown Heroes! New York-based Brands To Discover At COTERIE

New York, New York: so nice they named it twice—and yes, we’re talking about the fashion brands born here too. NYFW might have wrapped, but there’s plenty of NYC and Brooklyn-based brands to fall in love with at COTERIE. Here’s a chic sheet to some of our faves

AKNVAS

Emerging label AKNVAS is increasingly a highlight of the New York Fashion Week cal. The brainchild of Christian Juul Nielsen, buyers, editors, and influencers alike—not to mention Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kate Bosworth—are swooning over each collection’s exaggerated silhouettes, playful proportions, and saturated shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKNVAS (@aknvas)

Batsheva

Another brand who’s no stranger to the NYFW circuit is Batsheva Hay’s totally unique Batsheva. The namesake designer launched the line in 2016 in a bid to reimagine what the world views as typically feminine dressing. The result, whether it’s a new take on a Prairie dress or an updated Victorian blouse, is fashion to have fun in, and you can bet that there’s no categorizing the Batsheva muse in just one box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batsheva (@batshevadress)

Onia

Just one look at Onia’s assortment has a way of making us feel calmer. Carl Cunow and Nathan Romano’s NYC-based brand, which they founded in 2009, is all about ease. The lifestyle brand, which encompasses beachwear, wardrobe staples, accessories, loungewear, and now candles, emphasizes comfort and versatility with serene colors and high quality fabrics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by onia (@onia)

Arianne Elmy

Who hasn’t fallen for the charms of Arianne Elmy’s hero piece, the Good Luck dress, which we’re sure you’ve double tapped on Instagram plenty of times by now. Alas, there’s lots more to discover from this label, founded in 2014, including outerwear, accessories, and even childrenswear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianne Elmy (@arianneelmy)

Chillhouse

Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton’s beauty brands is a true category disruptor. What started as one zen oasis for self-care and a break from city life has expanded into a full bounty of products for the face, body, and, of course, nails. (Once you Chill Tips, you don’t go back…) From epic brand collabs to merch customers will *actually* want, look no further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chillhouse (@chillhouse)

Louise New York

For pretty frocks and sweet separates, here’s where you should cast your bets. Long a go-to for bridal and bridesmaids dresses, pieces like the best-selling (and often entirely sold out due to popular demand!) Antoinette corset and Marie dress are ensuring this brand by a best friend duo has a well-deserved spot on the map.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise (@louise.newyork)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.