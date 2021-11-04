Daily News: Hill House Home Opens Its Doors In NYC, Get Sporty With Hervè Lèger And Hermes, Sofia Richie’s New Collection

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Hill House Home finds itself NYC digs

Lifestyle brand Hill House Home has landed in Soho. The brand—which was propelled to viral status thanks to the hot commodity that is its Nap Dress category—has opened doors to a seasonal pop-up store on Mercer Street, open from today through early January. Die hard fans of the company and its founder, mom-of-three Nell Diamond, now have the ability to go and ooh and ahh over Nap Dresses in velvet, toile, plaid, and more, as well as newly-launched offerings like cardigans, bodysuits, tights, headbands, and stationary. Futher more, you might just run into Diamond too, seeing as Hill House HQ is just around the corner. Plan your visit now and nab your Nap Dress in time for the holidays.

Hervè Lèger launches a new category

If ever there was a brand to trust when it comes to pieces that move with your body, it’s Hervé Léger. And so, with its new category HERVÉ by Hervé Léger, the aim is to do just that. Launched today, the line is a more casual, day-to-day offering comprised of form-fitting and flattering bodysuits, sweatshirts, bandage tees, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, and oversized jackets—and showcasing the new HERVÉ logo! Of the new venture, creative director Christian Juul said: “Imagine skater culture meets iconic supermodels; bodysuits meet with hoodies, and ’70s pastels meet with graphic black and white.” Sign us up! Prices range from $135 to $265.

Sofia Richie launches clothing collection in collaboration with Macy’s

Mega-influencer and celeb spawn Sofia Richie has revealed her first collaboration with Macy’s private brand, bar III. The debut collection features 36 pieces co-signed by the social media star, including leather outerwear, matching silk sets, knit jumpsuits, and more, which speak to her Insta-famous edgy yet relatable personal style. All items will be available in sizes XXS to XXL, and will range in price from $39.50 to $149.50.

HermèsFit now open in Williamsburg

Speaking of staying fit in fashion, Hermès has announced HermèsFit, an event that invites the public to get a chic sweat on in a bespoke Hermès gym–with a twist. Opening in Williamsburg today, the concept offers an active and interactive way of experiencing Hermès accessories. The space, at 60 North 6th Street, incorporates a room for scheduled workout classes, a weights wall (peep the Hermès barbells and kettlebells!), a carré-inspired calisthenics course, a boxing ring, and a climbing wall, which each double as a photo booth, as well as a juice bar, and more. As per a release, after leaving your belongings in the locker rooms, pick up a carré and head into Carré Yoga, where you will find your balance in a series of scarf-inspired poses. Or head to Belt Stretching, where you can uncover the perfect belt to help you breathe, stretch, and relax. There’s also Kickboxing with Bracelets, Voguing with Hats, and so on. Sign up now at hermes.com or stop by any time over the next four days.

