This Is The Book That Convinced Chrissy Teigen To Get Sober

ICYMI! Chrissy Teigen announced to her 33 million Instagram followers that she’s ditching booze for 2021. And incase you were ‘sober curious’ too, the model and cookbook author name checked the book that helped motivate her to make the lifestyle change.

On her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old credited Holly Whitaker’s book Quit Like A Woman, which her doctor gifted her, for opening her eyes to a new way of life. She proudly announced that she’s been alcohol free for a month, and enjoyed her first New Year’s Eve celebrations without a drink in hand.

She told her followers: “I was done making an a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s*** by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

The author Whitaker is also the founder of Tempest, a modern recovery program which aims to help people reevaluate their relationship with alcohol.

View this post on Instagram

Teigen’s revelation comes after a recent study showed how our collective drinking habits changed during stay-at-home measures: online orders for alcohol increased at the beginning of quarantine more than 250%; and in 2020, on average, three out of four adults consumed alcohol one more day a week than usual. Alcohol-related problems as a result of heavy drinking also rose among women in particular.

