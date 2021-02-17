Cheers! Kendall Jenner Launches New Tequila Brand 818

Calling all tequila lovers! Your next margarita or tequila sunrise could be truly model-worthy, thanks to Kendall Jenner’s latest endeavor. The model, 25, has officially debuted her tequila brand 818 (named after the iconic Calabasas area code), announcing the launch on Instagram.

“After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING [sic]…3.5 years later I think we’ve done it!” she captioned a behind the scenes photo collage, featuring photos of herself taste-testing 818, tables covered in samples, and a pile of cut blue agave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

According to the same post, 818’s three initial products—Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo—have already won numerous international awards, without even being on the market! Titles like “Best Reposado Tequila” at the World Tequila Awards, “Top 100 Spirits” at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and “Innovation Award” at the SIP Awards (among others) have heralded the brand’s success and good taste within the alcohol industry. Of course, 818’s gone viral since Jenner’s announcement, with its Instagram account skyrocketing to 253,000 (and counting) followers.

Jenner also shared photos of tasting sessions with sis Kylie, and friends like Harry Hudson and Derek Blasberg—who playfully commented, “Omg so you mean all those nights you got me drunk we were ‘researching’!” Talk about being a good friend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 818 (@drink818)

Jenner’s venture into launching her own alcohol label is a sharply different path than those of her sisters. The Kardashian-Jenners are now renowned for their booming presence in the beauty and fashion industries—just take, for example, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Beauty, Khloé Kardashian’s denim brand Good American, and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and SKIMS shapewear line. Tequila is clearly a new field for the family, but it’s evidently one Jenner’s taken in stride—and that everyone around her loves.

It’s unconfirmed when we’ll be able to get our hands on an award-winning bottle of 818’s tequilas or their price points, but Jenner hinted they would be “coming soon” in her announcement post. We’ll be waiting!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.