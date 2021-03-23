Growing up in Ireland, we had two important distinctions when it came to one’s intended weekend activities: you either “go out” or you “go out out.” The latter, of course, is a no-holds-barred approach to joie de vivre and a precursor to the whole YOLO mentality. And it’s what Stella McCartney (a Briton, who grew up with one eye on the London club scene!) had in mind too while conceptualizing her Fall Winter ’21 collection.

According to the designer’s show notes, her latest is inspired by “D is for Desire” in the McCartney A (accountability) to Z (zero waste) Manifesto. Her yearning, as is most people’s right now, is to get dressed up, go out, and get a break from what has become of our curtailed social lives. Alas, even if you’re based somewhere where restrictions have eased considerably, you’re likely still not going out out—enjoying a chic glass of wine on a patio does not count!—but McCartney’s got you covered for when it’s safe to be in a dark and dingy room with strangers again.

“I miss going to a basement and listening to really loud music. And dancing, getting sweaty, getting messy and how that feels,” McCartney said. “I closed my eyes and was transported to that place. This is what I saw.” Her statement partywear pieces aren’t immediately what jumps to mind when you think of traditional clubwear (save for perhaps the very Ziggy Stardust-esque sequin jumpsuit). Instead, she offers a fresh take on expressing yourself through a mix of psychedelic prints, body-con fabrics, athletic silhouettes, drainpipe flares, disco tunics over pants, and puffer jackets. Albeit, many of which did come in day-glo rave shades of fuchsia, lime, neon yellow, and aqua, and the heart-shaped sunglasses were another nod to the underground scene.

It was her own way of pairing heritage (dogtooth aplenty!) with glamour and sport, she said, creating “timeless staples for everyday eccentricity and extravagance.” The fact that the show was filmed at The Tate to the backdrop of an intense techno track and strobe lights also did a nice job of juxtaposing the elegant and the edgy.

Naturally, there’s a major focus on conscious design too—77% of the collection is made with sustainable materials, including wool selected from farms with high animal welfare standards, PVC-free sequins, vegan Alter Mat, and bomber jackets in regenerated nylon and ECONYL®. Bags are also vegan and cruelty-free, with new, smaller iterations of The Hobo bag and updated colorways of The Maxi Falabella.

For the upcoming season, McCartney presents vibey-hued Chelsea duck boots (crafted with a solvent-free, biodegradable sole), the Groove over-the-knee boot (created from recycled ABS plugs), and the Spike sneaker (made with an ECONYL® regenerated nylon lining). You know…all the better for going out and letting your hair down in as you dance the night away. With your eco-conscience intact, of course.

See the full collection below:

