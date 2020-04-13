12 Celebrities Celebrate Easter in Quarantine

From J.Lo to Marc Jacobs, here’s what some of our favorite celebs were up to this weekend.
1. Jessica Alba
It was an “English afternoon tea” inspired Easter lunch for Alba and her adorable family.
#StayHome #StaySafe Sending you all love from my family- to you and yours 🙏🏽💗 Didn’t think I was gonna spend the day in the kitchen but 🤷🏽♀️ Honor wanted Easter Brunch which turned into a late lunch early dinner inspired by “English -Afternoon Tea” with tea sandwiches 🥪 and homemade scones ( made by H, H & me), strawberry jam (courtesy of Haven) and Quick Clotted Cream (courtesy of Honor) Tea by @ladureeus – @cash_warren was holding it down w Hayes and was amazing on clean up 💗. Grateful for all of you- for our family -friends -healthcare workers -folks working day in and day out as essential workers to keep us fed and all of our essential needs met. 🙏🏽 thank you 🙏🏽 thank thank you 🙏🏽 we are humbled and grateful for you
2. Kate Hudson
Family time with cute kids in cute outfits, including little Rani in this adorable yellow and polkadot frock.
3. Dolly Parton
Parton hosted a lovely little sing along. Thanks, Dolly. You’re the best.
4. Michelle Obama
The Obamas threw it back to better days and Easter’s gone by.
As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we’ve shared in years past. This year, I’ve been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted. And I know so many of you are also trying your best to make new memories, like attending church online or sharing Sunday dinner over video chat with your relatives. What are your favorite Easter or Passover traditions and how do you plan on keeping them alive this year? I would love to hear all about them in the comments.
5. Justin and Hailey Bieber
The Bieber’s stayed in (as should everyone else) and had a sweet celebration with some gorgeous views and a scrumptious meal.
6. Alexa Chung
No idea what Chung was actually up to, but this photo definitely feels like the perfect #mood for Easter 2020.
7. Drew Barrymore
Springtime DIY at the Barrymore house!
8. Diane Von Furstenberg
DVF did a little topical Easter egg decorating.
9. Miley Cyrus
Again, this is really just a throwback, but we like to think that it’s also at least semi-representative of what she actually got up to this weekend.
10. Marc Jacobs
Easter treats and a list of a few of his favorite things, including his forever “honey bunny,” his husband, Char de Francesco.
My 7 best pics of today. #1 Best throw back photo, April 9, 2014 PASSAGES by @rogersuperstar #2 Best and most favorite song to listen to on Easter, FREDERICK @thisispattismith #3 Best fragrance to wear today, Eau de Californie @celine #4 Best meme of the day, Courtesy @official_lady_bunny #5 My favorite lady as a bunny, #kristenmcmenamy #6 Best dogs ever, @nevillejacobs and @lovethatlady #7 Best Honey Bunny of today and everyday, My husband @chardefrancesco
11. Emily Ratajkowski
Some highly artistic egg decorating and a meal that, frankly, it making our mouths water.
12. Jennifer Lopez
Filters! Filters for everyone!
