12 Celebrities Celebrate Easter in Quarantine

From J.Lo to Marc Jacobs, here’s what some of our favorite celebs were up to this weekend.

1. Jessica Alba

It was an “English afternoon tea” inspired Easter lunch for Alba and her adorable family.

2. Kate Hudson

Family time with cute kids in cute outfits, including little Rani in this adorable yellow and polkadot frock.

3. Dolly Parton

Parton hosted a lovely little sing along. Thanks, Dolly. You’re the best.

4. Michelle Obama

The Obamas threw it back to better days and Easter’s gone by.

5. Justin and Hailey Bieber

The Bieber’s stayed in (as should everyone else) and had a sweet celebration with some gorgeous views and a scrumptious meal.

6. Alexa Chung

No idea what Chung was actually up to, but this photo definitely feels like the perfect #mood for Easter 2020.

7. Drew Barrymore

Springtime DIY at the Barrymore house!

8. Diane Von Furstenberg

DVF did a little topical Easter egg decorating.

9. Miley Cyrus

Again, this is really just a throwback, but we like to think that it’s also at least semi-representative of what she actually got up to this weekend.

10. Marc Jacobs

Easter treats and a list of a few of his favorite things, including his forever “honey bunny,” his husband, Char de Francesco.

11. Emily Ratajkowski

Some highly artistic egg decorating and a meal that, frankly, it making our mouths water.

12. Jennifer Lopez

Filters! Filters for everyone!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.