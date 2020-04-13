Chic Report

12 Celebrities Celebrate Easter in Quarantine

by Nandini Vaid
written by Nandini Vaid
Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber (Patrick McMullan)

From J.Lo to Marc Jacobs, here’s what some of our favorite celebs were up to this weekend.

1. Jessica Alba
It was an “English afternoon tea” inspired Easter lunch for Alba and her adorable family.

View this post on Instagram

#StayHome #StaySafe Sending you all love from my family- to you and yours 🙏🏽💗 Didn’t think I was gonna spend the day in the kitchen but 🤷🏽‍♀️ Honor wanted Easter Brunch which turned into a late lunch early dinner inspired by “English -Afternoon Tea” with tea sandwiches 🥪 and homemade scones ( made by H, H & me), strawberry jam (courtesy of Haven) and Quick Clotted Cream (courtesy of Honor) Tea by @ladureeus – @cash_warren was holding it down w Hayes and was amazing on clean up 💗. Grateful for all of you- for our family -friends -healthcare workers -folks working day in and day out as essential workers to keep us fed and all of our essential needs met. 🙏🏽 thank you 🙏🏽 thank thank you 🙏🏽 we are humbled and grateful for you

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

2.  Kate Hudson
Family time with cute kids in cute outfits, including little Rani in this adorable yellow and polkadot frock.

3. Dolly Parton
Parton hosted a lovely little sing along. Thanks, Dolly. You’re the best.

View this post on Instagram

He's Alive!

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

4. Michelle Obama
The Obamas threw it back to better days and Easter’s gone by.

5. Justin and Hailey Bieber
The Bieber’s stayed in (as should everyone else) and had a sweet celebration with some gorgeous views and a scrumptious meal.

6. Alexa Chung
No idea what Chung was actually up to, but this photo definitely feels like the perfect #mood for Easter 2020.

7.  Drew Barrymore
Springtime DIY at the Barrymore house!

8. Diane Von Furstenberg
DVF did a little topical Easter egg decorating.

9. Miley Cyrus
Again, this is really just a throwback, but we like to think that it’s also at least semi-representative of what she actually got up to this weekend.

View this post on Instagram

Hoppy Easter bunnnnniesss 🐰

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

10. Marc Jacobs
Easter treats and a list of a few of his favorite things, including his forever “honey bunny,” his husband, Char de Francesco.

11. Emily Ratajkowski
Some highly artistic egg decorating and a meal that, frankly, it making our mouths water.

12. Jennifer Lopez
Filters! Filters for everyone!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

20+ Coronavirus Vaccines In the Works, Amazon...

Here’s How 7 of Our Favorite Designers...

Jean Paul Gaultier Reveals New Plan for...

J.Lo Opens Up About Oscars Snub, Amazon...

Lady Gaga Teases New Video, Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s...

10 Most Memorable Moments From NYFW

Miley Cyrus at Marc Jacobs, The Environmental...

Elegance Triumphs at Oscar de la Renta,...

Kérastase Artist Shares Hair Dos and Don’ts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.