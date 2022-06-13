Catching up with Chris Coffee About What’s New At Sage & Madison This Season

Sage & Madison has fast become a jewel in the Sag Harbor crown, bringing together all the attributes of an elevated and relaxing respite for guests, whether they’re staying for a weekend or stopping by for a leisurely café au lait in the barn. With a keen eye for curation, proprietor Chris Coffee has been diligently perfecting the boutique’s offerings, too. Wish lists at the ready, folks! Here’s what’s awaiting you this summer in Sag.

What are you most looking forward to for summer 2022?

I’m looking forward to brand expansion and bringing different elements of gifting and design to the Sage & Madison brand.

How are you doing that?

We’re branching into more tabletop and apothecary items, with a strong focus on heritage and classic brands. We’re excited to introduce our Barn Blend Fair Trade Organic Coffee alongside our Sunny in Sag and hazelnut-flavored Sage & Madison Coffees, which you can enjoy poured in the barn, or buy beans for brewing at home. Might I add they make delicious cold brew! Along with our staple, Mariage Frères tea, we have created our own line of loose-leaf teas, including Earl Grey and English Breakfast, a favorite of all tea lovers. We’re curating lots of pantry items, including coffee, tea, maple syrup, and sea salt. Then there’s the 1797 Collection of candles, accompanied by our beautiful European linen napkins, runners, and pillowcases.

We heard you’re going to have picnic baskets, too!

Our summer picnic baskets are sure to delight. You can provision them with our baked goods and pantry items.

What’s new for guests and visitors to Sage & Madison?

We’re looking forward to our fashion residency with Los Angeles Decades owner and celebrity stylist Cameron Silver. He will be displaying a wide range of brands, from American Heritage to high fashion, as well as hosting pop-up shopping events. You won’t want to miss this!

What makes Sag Harbor an amazing destination?

Sag Harbor is a perfect mixture of Main Street America and Hamptons chic. You can shop high-end home goods or explore one of the mom-and-pop stores. Art, culture, and style have fostered Sag Harbor in becoming a hub for creativity.

How does Sag Harbor differ from other areas Out East?

Sag Harbor is the last place that has not nurtured large corporations, and because of that it has kept a unique and certain charm. Sag Harbor is a year-round village that embodies design and has a vibrant culinary scene.

You’ve ramped up retail offerings from other brands, too. What are some new highlights?

In addition to expanding many of our already fabulous local products, we’re excited to be carrying a large array of skincare by Caswell-Massey, tabletop by Thomas O’Brien, pantry products by Nicolas Vahé, and French linens by Charvet Editions. We will also be featuring a collection of jewelry from Olwen Jewelry of Palm Beach.

What is a fail-safe hostess gift?

Hands down, a box of the heritage chocolate brand Louis Sherry. They come in the most beautifully designed tins for every occasion, and with limited-edition designs by John Derian. Many of our customers keep several stocked around their homes for last-minute hostess gifts.

Plus you’re doing gift baskets, too.

We’re so excited to create the perfectly curated baskets, including Local, Doggie, Apothecary, Coffee and Tea, and Pantry and Garden. Custom baskets are always welcomed. We’re supporting local artisans and purveyors with each heartfelt basket, made with love. Every item has been handpicked and is intended to bring happiness.

How’s your programming shaping up for the season?

We have a fun lineup of events planned for this summer, ranging from art openings to hands-on artisan lessons to fashion and design pop-ups. Follow us on our Instagram, @sageandmadisonshop, for updates! What does a perfect day spent in Sag Harbor look like? Waking up on the Shifman mattresses, rubbing your feet against the Ralph Lauren bedding at Sage & Madison, donning a custom embroidered Sferra plush bathrobe while indulging in fine Italian bath products. A short walk from your room to the barn for some Sage & Madison coffee and freshly baked scones and Soleil Toujours sunscreen before you hop on a Sage & Madison bike to explore the village and head to one of the local bay beaches. After soaking in the sun for a bit, explore the unique shops in town, ending the afternoon overlooking the harbor and yachts with a cocktail at Le Bilboquet or chasing sunsets with dinner at The Beacon.

Nice! What’s your biggest dream for the future of Sage & Madison?

To expand into other markets in unique small towns and villages where people embrace the lifestyle that is Sage & Madison.