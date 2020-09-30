Carolina Herrera SS ’21 Reminds Us That Fashion Should Spark Joy

We didn’t know we were missing a moment of emotive drama, until these models strode solemnly, yet confidently, towards the camera debuting the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer ’21 collection. Creative director Wes Gordon opted not to show during New York Fashion Week, instead revealing his wares in an empty Williamsburgh Savings Bank (now an event space) in a shoot conducted in accordance with New York City production health and safety guidelines.

The designer is known for his whimsy and wonder, as influenced by Mrs H herself. This collection stayed true to that: “The women I design for seek beauty in all its forms and this collection is our gift to them,” he said.

Though the details were “unmistakably Herrera”—voluminous ruffles, full skirts, and polkadots (naturally)—it was a youthful twist for this new age where the fashion rulebook is irrelevant. Pairing tulle minis and babydoll dresses with simple yet elegant flat shoes saw to that. The message that came through loud and clear was that there’s still joy and magic to be found in dusting down a party frock and donning it, even if the event spaces seem empty for now.

Gordon said it was his favorite collection since he took the reigns. Ours too!

See the full collection below:

Watch the video below:

