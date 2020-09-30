ÀCHEVAL SS ’21 Collection Is The Escapism We Need

Right now, we’re all about fashion that transports us mentally to a more calming place. Hence our delight when we copped eyes on ÀCHEVAL Pampa’s new offering: with these looks, we’re no longer working in an empty office in Midtown Manhattan, but rather out in the world serenely tending to horses in La Pampa.

ÀCHEVAL Pampa’s co-founders Sofia Àchaval and Lucila Sperber turned to their tried-and-tested references: high-end fashion inspired by Argentenian gauchos and fit for Argentina’s equestrian lifestyle. The resulting Spring Summer ’21 collection was also inspired by the Atlantic Ocean—evident in the sailor-style dresses and navy-blue hues. While leaning towards easy-to-wear chic is new to most of us, it’s underpinned ÀCHEVAL’s brand MO since the get-go. Case in point: relaxed suiting, expertly-made shirt dresses, and casual off-the-shoulder silhouettes.

As always, garments were rendered thoughtfully and consciously in upcycled fabrics and appeared to transcend seasons and trends. (Although the XL collars are particularly current right now.)

Perusing these lookbooks (glass of Malbec in hand: optional but advised) is the next best thing to booking a one-way flight to Argentina.

See the SS ’21 collection below:

See the Pre-Spring Collection below:

