Chic Report

Alessandra Rich SS ’21 Collection Mixes The Powerful and The Playful

by Freya Drohan
Alessandra Rich SS '21 (courtesy)

Alessandra Rich has found her niche among cool girls—the recent resurgence of velvet headbands, 1980s party dresses, and rhinestone earrings wasn’t created in a vacuum you know—and this collection will further cement her status as a go-to for the Instagram style set.

Italian-born, London-based, and showcasing her wares during Paris Fashion Week—one thing is for sure: Rich knows what women everywhere want. This time around, it’s clothes to make them feel happy, amused, confident, and in charge. Her collection, titled Europhia, is all about juxtaposing the powerful with the playful. Think: silky slips in cutesy gingham and polka dot prints, ultra crop tops with boardroom-ready pencil skirts, blazers with barely-there hot pants, and modern silk dresses with retro leg of mutton sleeves. There’s also a solid offering of  bouclé twinsets, Working Girl-style suiting, and big, big collars (seriously, ‘add to cart’ on this trend if you haven’t already.)

See the full collection below:

