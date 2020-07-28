News

Guess Releases Fall 2020 Campaign

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Guess (Sam Dameshek)

Guess goes for a ’90s vibe in their Fall 2020 campaign. The collection re-envisions styles through Guess vintage graphics designed in the ’90s. Photographer Sam Dameshek shot the campaign using film and Polaroids at a Palm Springs inspired bungalow. Guess director of brand partnerships, Nicolai Marciano, enlisted models Victoria Britt, Douda Ka and Mia Hewitt for the campaign.

Guess (Sam Dameshek)

Guess (Sam Dameshek)

The Guess originals capsule collection features 23 men’s pieces and 10 women’s pieces and comes out August 11th in stores and on Guess.com.

Guess (Sam Dameshek)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

The Guess X J Balvin Colores Collection...

GUESS Collaborates with J Balvin for Colores...

GUESS Gets Into the Athleisure Game

Editor’s Pick: GUESS Smart Eco 1981 High...

Editor’s Pick: Marciano for Guess Tarida Belted...

Indya Moore Gives Coronavirus Relief to Most...

Editor’s Pick: Guess Tie-Dye Logo Cropped Sweatshirt

Lady Gaga Teases New Video, Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s...

GUESS Makes Major Moves Towards Sustainability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.