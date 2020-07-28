Guess Releases Fall 2020 Campaign

Guess goes for a ’90s vibe in their Fall 2020 campaign. The collection re-envisions styles through Guess vintage graphics designed in the ’90s. Photographer Sam Dameshek shot the campaign using film and Polaroids at a Palm Springs inspired bungalow. Guess director of brand partnerships, Nicolai Marciano, enlisted models Victoria Britt, Douda Ka and Mia Hewitt for the campaign.

The Guess originals capsule collection features 23 men’s pieces and 10 women’s pieces and comes out August 11th in stores and on Guess.com.

