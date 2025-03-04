Darren Dziencol’s annual pre-Oscar party celebration was held at the legendary Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, which was transformed into a glamorous Oscar-themed ambiance. The event brought out top level talent, industry notables models and music artists for a night of celebration in honor of the Academy Awards. The coveted black-tie affair was a night of glamour, music, dancing and top level DJ performances, in a gorgeous, all white, elegant, candlelit flooded setting at the iconic Goldstein estate. The party took place in the exclusive “Club James” nightclub space as well as poolside, taking over the sprawling estate grounds.

Talent, influencer and industry names included Diplo, Shaboozey, Bruno Mars, Roddy Rich, Chris Brown, Yeat, Amber Rose (looking fierce wearing Balmain dress and Maison Margiela shoes), Ellen Von Unwerth, Kelsey Merritt, Ming Lee Simmons, Suede Brooks, Amoury Nelasco, Harry Goodwins, Brandon Thomas Lee, Craig McGinlay, Suzi Roberts, Landon Barker, Kaytranada, Faze Banks and Suede Brooks, Kensington Tillo, Sofia Jamora, Zack Bia, Paola Paulin, Jesse Metcalfe, DJ Ruckus, Jack Henry, Alyssa Violet, sports host Ashley Haas, Laura Margesin, talent manager David Weintraub, Will Makris, Mark Birnbaum, The Apprentice producers Kyle Stefanski, Mike Hermosa and Rob Moore (Wild7Films), Jessica Belkin, Scott Lipps, Jora Jung, Laura Morgan, Sarah Hands, Sienna Schmidt, Utopia’s Adam Horwitz, Fritz Horstmann, Frankie Delgado, Darren Weiss, Director Eytan Rockaway, Show Up Kalvin, Beatriz Santana, Mackenzie Dipman, Jeff Blue from Linkin Park, Sarah Rose, Sydney Webb, Cecile Pleet, Madison Brodsky, Juliet Hartley, Jasmeen Ledger, Renee Ash, Rio Sage, Ian Passmore, Oly B, Darya Sizina, Matt Nordgren, Dennis Rugebregt, Riley Ingarham, Patrick Fechtmeyer, Colby Tucker, Natalie Kathleen, Casey Boonsa, Blue, Judah Johnson, Jonah Johnson, Jermaine Mitchell, Milla Borsanyi, Brendan Hayward, Mark Houston, Jonnie Houston, Tyler Weitzman, Kerrigan Hankton, Ethan Kutcha, Ethan Cutkosky, Raj Singh, Shani Resnick, Maneet Khaira, Celina Opel, Jessica Belkin, Marina Jacoby, Sheridan Clayborne, Harry Davies, Brittany Gavidia, Marco Valta, Olivia Allan, Nick Higham, Milli Ross, Brad Hurtz, Marina Filipchuk, Eric Feldman, Liz Feldman, Daniel Caso, Amber Martinez, Anya Ozmen, Hannah Eve, Hannah Linderman, Tayler Caffe, Kayley Newell, Zoe Von Gerlach, Sarah Perlman, Lindsay Brewer, Ashlee Lian, Nelly Sudri, Iggy Rodriguez, Arika Wolf, Claire Brooke, Segen Gubon, Grace Kim, Kelly Phoenix, Jesse Catalano, Camille Housepian, Karolina Vair, Christian Hicks, Maurice Fadida, Dr Raj Kanodia, Usman Shaikh, and Ghost, among many others all came out to celebrate.

The Global Empowerment Mission is a charity dedicated to supporting disaster relief globally, with Darren’s Oscars event specifically focused on supporting their LA Wildfire Relief efforts. Specialty El Cristiano cocktails featured their Silver, Reposado and Black Label Aged Anejo. Vivienne Sabo Paris had a lavish immersive beauty station and selfie stations for guests to engage with their latest collection. ButterBun burger kept guests fed into the late night hours of the party.

Photos credit: Getty, Shutterstock, Bobby Rachpoot, Dylan Reilly