Kathy Lee, previously accessories director of Hearst Fashion Group and an alumna of Cosmopolitan, will oversee editorial direction at The Zoe Report.

Bustle Daily Group announced today that Lee will replace former site director Lauren Caruso, who departed earlier this year, effective August 24.

In her new role as editorial director of The Zoe Report, Lee will take spearhead editorial operations, content development, and brand experiences. BDG also teased a new revamp of the website, formerly owned by celebrity super stylist Rachel Zoe, which is reportedly coming soon.

Lee, who also served as Cosmopolitan’s senior accessories editor when Joanna Coles was at the helm, will report to Emma Rosenblum, BDG’s editor in chief, lifestyle.

Rosenblum, formerly executive editor at ELLE, has overseen the hire of several top former Hearst editors since taking the reins. Tiffany Reid (previously style director at Hearst Fashion Group) is now BDG’s fashion director, while features director Katherine Stoeffel was formerly the features director of ELLE.com. Meanwhile Christina Amoroso was lifestyle director at Cosmopolitan before joining BDG as Bustle’s executive editor.

Announcing Lee’s appointment, Rosenblum said the “talented editor” will bring a “deep passion and knowledge for the fashion industry” to her new role.

“She brings extensive experience and fresh perspective at a time when the entire industry is changing, and I am excited to watch Kathy evolve The Zoe Report for a new generation,” Rosenblum said.

Lee added, “I am thrilled to lead The Zoe Report at this watershed moment in fashion. There is a tremendous opportunity to expand its outlook and coverage to fully reflect and celebrate our colorful mosaic of society. I am excited to harness its potential to shape the fashion and beauty conversation for the new decade.”

