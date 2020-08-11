Retail Experts to Discuss ‘The State of Fashion in The New Normal’ in Free Webinar

Hilldun Corporation’s Joshua Kapelman and Tim Moore will host a virtual discussion with leading experts in the retail world on August 20 at 12pm EST.

The free webinar will cover topics including virtual versus in-person sales, an analysis of what’s currently working (and what isn’t!) for brick and mortar stores, how to enhance sales, the pros of digital tradeshows, and how brands and retailers can work together effectively.

For the conversation, Kapelman and Moore will be joined by Colleen Sherin, president of Coterie, and Fifi Simon, the owner of Simon Showroom. Danielle Licata, owner of Curio Retail and Showroom, and Stacy Smallwood, owner of Hampden Clothing, will also join.

The webinar is free to attend and promises to be an insightful and engaging deep-dive into the issues facing retailers post-lockdown.

Register your interest here.

