Brands You Can’t Miss At The August Atlanta Apparel Market

Mark your calendars! Atlanta Apparel is approaching, and with its largest-ever brand collection to date! Coming up on August 3-7, the showroom will offer more exhibits, bigger showrooms, and a whole new collection of contemporary lines and clothes, clothes, clothes! With over 2,500 brands showing face, we’ve rounded up a top list of brands you definitely won’t want to miss. Read on for some stylish intel!

DL1961

… AKA your one-stop-shop for any and all things denim! This New York-based label isn’t your average denim label Instead, there’s a reliably eco-conscious approach and stylish practicality on its agenda. Needless to say, it delivers on both—and more. Enlisting clean dyes, organic cotton, energy-efficient machinery, and less than 10 gallons of water per pair (the average pair of jeans on the market uses 1,500 gallons!!), DL1961 takes care of the environment while never compromising on looks.

Coya Collection

Got a special occasion coming up? Coya Collection has you covered! With an all-encompassing selection of homecoming, wedding, and prom dresses—made for all body types, that is—Coya Collection offers an assortment of romantic necklines, flattering silhouettes, flirtatious detailing, and pieces meant for sparkling!

Tribal Inc.

Trend-oriented and unwilling to jeopardize clothing that makes you feel (and look!) good, Tribal Inc. is simply a go-to for best-in-class womenswear—for any and every occasion. The Montreal-founded label, which began as a pants brand, has since grown its considerable offering to include affordable, seasonal, and everyday basics. Matching loungewear set? Check. Summer linens? Check. Breezy frocks? Check! Tribal Inc. can do no wrong.

Nicole Bakti

The world of Nicole Bakti is uber chic, extra glamorous, and chock-full of glitz! Touting an offering of everything from evening cocktail minis to train-adorned, gala-ready gowns, this womenswear label screams haute-ready fashion without the couture cost. Colors, capes, cutouts, oh my!

James Paul Apparel

Talk about range! This apparel group’s brand offering touts an impressive list of household designers, from Nicole Miller to Badgley Mischka. Even just a quick peek at the label’s social media accounts will reveal that same range—AKA, the in-your-dreams assortment of blazers, sweaters, dresses, blouses, trousers, skirts, and the list goes on!

Cotton Bleu

Just a quick look at Cotton Bleu’s clothing racks will prove its simple-minded ethos: exceptional quality and pieces that last season after season. As for the offering, it’s all about quality basics at an affordable price. Simply put, this Los Angeles-based label is your go-to destination for all things chic, casual, and day-to-day fashion.

