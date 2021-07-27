Editor’s Pick: Ramy Brook Chartreuse Jumpsuit

What: WOWZA. Talk about a statement! Included in Ramy Brook’s exclusive online offering, this highlighter-chartreuse jumpsuit screams with bright-hued simplicity and undeniable allure. Key details include a straight-across neckline, fitted bodice, and nothing but a zipper up the back. Très chic!

Who: Designer Ramy Brook Sharp founded her eponymous label in 2010. She quickly found an audience for her fun, feminine wares inspired by strong women. The line has grown exponentially, and is carried in major retailers like Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus. Sharp also has a number of celebrity fans, including Cindy Crawford, Gabrielle Union, Mila Kunis, and Halle Berry.

Why: Sleek and simple, this jumpsuit needs no introduction. Aside from its show-stopping color, the wide leg and floor-length cut elongates any silhouette, making it the perfect companion for any and every body. Dress it up with a stiletto for a date night, or dress it down with a sandal for a chic brunch. Either way, you’re bound to turn heads!

How much: $425

Where: Ramy Brook

