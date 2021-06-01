Those who hotfooted it to Montauk for Memorial Day Weekend didn’t let the incessant rain damped their spirits (just their lungs and clothes.) Rewarding those who ventured all the way to The End to stick out the weather, the new kid on the block, Bounce Beach, had no shortage of buzzy events in store.

Bounce marks a welcome new chapter for the legendary oceanfront bar—if you remember it as The Sloppy Tuna, you should definitely have retinol in your skincare routine. The watering hole has an entirely guise, with white-washed floors, pastel interiors, a mouth-watering food and cocktail menu, staff kitted out in retro Solid & Striped uniforms, and the best DJs in town on rotation.

On Friday night, the proverbial red ribbon was cut, and Tyler Cameron and Matt James of The Bachelor fame were on duty to host the opening night. Joining James and Cameron were the show’s alum Rachael Kirkconnell and model-actress Camila Kendra.

Saturday saw Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul roll up. While we got used to seeing them get down and dirty cooking up narcotics as their television alter egos, the crowd was in for a treat as the duo mixed cocktails with their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, table-side. (Bryan Cranston jokingly confirmed he’d not been nervously practicing his mixology skills ahead of the gig, defaulting instead to the skills he learned as a waiter in his early 20s!)

To round out the weekend, perennial New York-based lifestyle and beachwear brand Solid & Striped hosted a brunch, chock full of model attendees and accompanied by the sounds of Isaac Hindin-Miller’s DJ set. Among those in attendance were models Yada Villaret, Kennidy Hunter, Julia Van Os, Lotta Maybelake, Kelli Lumi, Addie Bach, actor Jake Hoffman, and Montauk locals Jenne Lombardo and Harvey Newton-Haydon.

If you missed the brunch, no sweat—Bounce now boasts a Solid & Striped takeout window too. See you in line!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.