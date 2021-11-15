Bottega Veneta Names Matthieu Blazy As New Creative Director

That was quick! Days after the surprising announcement that Daniel Lee was exiting Bottega Veneta, the buzzy brand today announced the appointment of his successor: Matthieu Blazy will take the reigns as creative director with immediate effect.

Stepping into the covetable role and set to present his first collection in February 2022, Blazy brings a resume that includes stints as a men’s designer for Raf Simons, a womenswear designer at Maison Martin Margiela, and a two-year stint as a senior designer at (you guessed it!) Phoebe Philo’s Céline. From 2016 to 2019, the graduate of La Cambre in Brussels returned to work for Raf when he was at the helm of Calvin Klein.

According to a media alert sent by the brand, Blazy lives between Antwerp and Milan. Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, said: “Matthieu Blazy is an extraordinarily talented individual, whom I am proud and excited to entrust with the creative helm of our luxury House. Bottega Veneta has always been equated with signature craftsmanship and distinctive creativity. Matthieu’s appointment will further enhance the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while

preserving the values that are at the core of Bottega Veneta.”

Bonne chance!

