Daily News: Gigi Hadid Celebrates With Vogue & Self-Portrait, Ken Downing Is Halston’s New Creative Director, Larroude’s Latest Collab, And More!

Gigi Hadid joins Edward Enninful and Han Chong in London

Gigi Hadid, the new campaign star for Self-Portrait, was in town across the pond last night to help the brand’s founder and creative director and British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful raise a glass to British creativity and its flourishing fashion industry. The guest list was brimming full of the nation’s brightest stars, who gathered at Chiltern House to celebrate, alongside the likes of Anna Wintour, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Alex Pettyfer. Among those in attendance (many of whom wearing Self-Portrait) were Adesuwa, Adjoa Andoh, , Aweng Chuol, Bimini, Celeste, Devon Ross, Ella Richards, Ellie Goulding, Eva Apio, Georgia May Jagger, Harris Reed, Ikram Abdi Omar, Isamaya Ffrench, Jessica Plummer, Laura Bailey, Kosar Ali, Little Simz, Marisa Abela, Maya Henry, Malaika Firth, , Misan Harriman, Reggie Yates, Rose Williams, Sabrina Elba, Susie Lau, and Tiffany Hsu.

Ken Downing has a major new gig

Ken Downing, one of the retail industry’s most recognizable faces, is now creative director at iconic American brand, Halston—albeit, in a new take on the role. The position, created specifically with his experience in mind, will go beyond the creative director role as we know it. Halston’s parent company Xcel Brands is a media and consumer products company with focused interest in live streaming. As such, it’s tapped Downing (whose resume includes tenures as Neiman Marcus fashion director, as American Dream’s chief creative officer, and as chief brand officer at Hearst Luxury Collection) to become a face, voice, industry leader, and zeitgeist forecaster of sorts for Halston. In other words, effective August 1, Downing will have control of all things creative, including not just how the product and brand looks, but how it is messaged and marketed via a ramped up live-selling strategy. Halston also has a premium sportswear collection, that is said to launch spring 2023. Bonne chance!

Isabel Marant lands on Madison Avenue; it’s largest store yet

Ooh la la! Isabel Marant’s new American flagship store has been unveiled. Sitting pretty on tony Madison Avenue, the boutique seeks to emulate a Paris-meets-NYC vibe, with a healthy dose of 1970s references in the mix. The 2,960-square-foot-space (the brand’s largest store to date) is spread over two floors, housing the women’s, men’s, Étoile, and accessories collection. A must-visit for design enthusiasts, guests will be able to peruse accessories on the attention-grabbing bright pink table by artist Arnold Goron, lounge on a fluffy Berber sofa, discover the latest product nestled on hand-carved wooden shelves, and marvel at murals and displays of ‘curiosités’. The store, at 677 Madison Avenue, is the 66th international outpost for the perennial French Girl brand. Plan your visit accordingly!

Marina Larroudé teams up with Erin and Sara Foster of Favorite Daughter

The latest Larroudé collab sees the popular footwear and accessories brand partner with Erin and Sara Foster’s Favorite Daughter. The summer capsule presents a strappy sandal with a 45mm heel (aka, the ultra-wearable style of any minimalist’s dreams), available no win three colors: black, ivory, and electric blue. Of the collaboration, which marks Favorite’s Daughter’s first foray into footwear, Sara Foster said the goal was “simple, sexy, and easy going.” Larroudé added that it was a milestone partnership for her : “From Sara and Erin’s brand building to Jordan’s styling, I’ve admired the Foster sisters’ careers for a while now. “Each of them are unique, but they’re all women who are real, unapologetic for who they are, family-oriented, and successful in creating the careers they’ve dreamt of for themselves…We couldn’t be happier with

the result, and what we’ve designed for women just like us!” The handmade in Brazil sandal is available now for $275. Shop it like it’s hot!

