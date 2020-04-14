7 Best Quarantine Parody Songs

A couple weeks ago, we rounded up some of the best COVID-19 song parodies on the Internet and now we’ve found a handful of quarantine parodies of songs first made famous by artists such as Lizzo, Britney Spears, and Simon and Garfunkel.

1. “Bored as Hell” by Chris Mann

The former The Voice contestant has become the undisputed champ of coming up with hilarious parodies to reflect our current circumstances. His latest is a take on Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” which has been updated to “Bored as Hell.” I’m sure we don’t need to tell you what the song is about. Sample lyrics: “I cut my hair, floss, clip my nails.”

2. “U Cant’t Touch This” by Nick Savino

MC Hammer’s classic “U Can’t Touch This” has been reimagined with a new twist- the song is made entirely with cleaning products. “I created this video over the course of several days,” Savino recently told Onward State. “I have a knack for being able to conceptualize the video in my head before I make it. All the sounds heard in it were from the items seen in the video.”

3. “Belle” by Sharon Luxenburg

This song takes on the opening sequence of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with a plot twist. Belle is not paying attention to stay at home orders in her town and her neighbors are not having it.

4. “Andy” by Randy Rainbow

The talented and hilarious Broadway singer takes on the musical Grease and sings a tribute to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the song “Sandy” becoming “Andy.” Brilliant!

5. “I’m Loving Cuomo” by Missy Modell

Another quarantine parody dedicated to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is Missy Modell’s revamp of Britney Spears’ “You Drive Me Crazy.” Sample lyric: “Maybe I’m into Chris, too, but he’s not making power points like you!”

6. “Baby, It’s Covid Outside” by Same and Diane

The Frank Loesser tune, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is typically saved for the holidays, but Sam and Diane (also the name of Ted Danson and Shelley Long’s Cheers characters) are giving us a Covid-19 version of the classic. Super clever!

7. “We’re All Home Bound” by Claire and Mel Vatz

This sweet-faced Pittsburgh couple reworked the lyrics to Simon & Garfunkel’s 1966 song, “Homeward Bound.” It’s more adorable and lovely than funny, but with nearly 700,000 YouTube views, this charming remake is resonating. Sample lyrics: “I’m getting used to sleeping late. Should clean the house, but it can wait. I try to work from my PC., but soon the fridge is calling me. I eat some snacks, turn on TV. Without Netflix, what would life be?”

