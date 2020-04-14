What: The newest one-time use facial mask from luxury UK skincare brand 111Skin, it’s is designed to trigger an acceleration in circulatory responses to reduce dullness, energize and de-puff tired looking skin. Drainage-stimulating and cooling ingredients give the appearance of toned, treated and glowing skin after use. It is also cruelty-free, paraffin and sulfate-free, and biodegradable.

Who: Top UK cosmetic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides developed the products that became 111Skin to help his patients’ skin heal after trauma, giving them complimentary in-office treatments post surgery for more effective results and improved healing time. As demand for his original serum grew, Dr. Alexandrides and his wife Eva worked together to create the 111Skin brand, which today creates multiple products across five different ranges.

Why: Times are tough and this little indulgence might be just the thing to brighten your mood and your complexion. It has acetyl tetrapeptide-5 to reduces puffiness, fight water retention, and enhance skin elasticity, caffeine to reduce inflammation and puffiness, alpha glucosyl hesperidin to improve circulation and combat dark circles, tired skin, and a dull complexion, and a special peptide called dawnergy that increases energy in your skin, enhancing radiance and smoothness.

Where: 111Skin

How (much): $32 for one mask, $135 for five masks

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.