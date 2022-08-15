Daily News: Susan Plagemann To Lead WME Fashion, Adele Talks Life & Love, Solange’s New Gig, Daphne Groeneveld Weds In Galia Lahav, And More

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Susan Plagemann has landed a major new gig

Endeavor has tapped fashion insider Susan Plagemann to lead its fashion portfolio, WME Fashion. Plagemann has been named president of WME Fashion heading up Art + Commerce, IMG Fashion Events and Properties, IMG Models and The Wall Group. “We’re thrilled to welcome Susan to WME and the Endeavor family,” said Mark Shapiro, president at Endeavor, in a release. “She brings more than three decades of experience, a robust network, and a keen eye for unique and forward-thinking business opportunities. We look forward to working alongside Susan to continue investing in and evolving our fashion portfolio at a time when there is great momentum at the intersection of fashion, sports and entertainment.” Plagemann will be overseeing a portfolio that spans elements including endorsements, exposure, image making, cross promotions, and more. Prior to this role, she was chief business officer in Condé Nast’s style division before exiting the company last September after more than a decade. Congrats!

Adele talks Vegas residency, marriage, and more for Elle’s September issue

Legendary songstress and pop culture icon Adele is set to grace our newsstands soon as the cover star of Elle’s September issue. Donning a sheer Fendi frock and Pologeorgis fur coat, the Easy On Me singer dished to ​​writer Emma Carmichael on her one-year relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and canceling her Las Vegas residency, which she described as the “worst moment in [her] career.” After much back and forth, she confirmed that she does hope to marry again and welcome more children. As for what fans can expect from her now-reimagined Vegas residency, Adele disclosed, “I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I’m not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful… I haven’t got any bullet points, obviously, when I talk. That’s why my shows are so erratic. One time I gave, like, an hour speech about an aquarium!” The September 2022 issue of Elle starring Adele will be available from August 30. Read the cover story here now!

Sporty & Rich expands into swimwear

The Paris- and LA-based loungewear brand Sporty & Rich is continuing its growth with a new category expansion. The four-year-old label founded by former Complex editor Emily Oberg is debuting its inaugural swimwear collection today following its first foray into swimwear with a collab with Solid & Striped last year. The first Sporty & Rich swimwear capsule features bikinis and one-piece bathing suits in chic and trendy hues of green, brown and off-white with high-cut bottoms and strappy tops. The collection also includes traditional apparel and accessories, such as button-down shirts, T-shirts, shorts and hats, which correspond with the swimwear. So hurry over to the Sporty & Rich site to get your hands on this effortlessly cool swimwear debut.

Model Daphne Groeneveld wore Galia Lahav for her wedding in Florence

Everyone has their own unique vision for their fairytale wedding. For Dutch model Daphne Groeneveld, her vision saw her and her now-husband, realtor Justin Hopwood, wed at the awe-inspiring Villa Medicia di Lilliano in Florence. On top of this, Groeneveld’s, not one, but two stunning custom dresses were fantastical in their own right. Designed by New York-based couturier Galia Lahav, the first was an elegant slip-style dress with a sensual back cutout. The second, which Groeneveld donned at the reception, was an equally gorgeous strapless mini with an asymmetric train and feather details. Bridesmaids also wore custom Galia Lahav silk dresses in sage green with each choosing her favorite silhouette. From the dress to the venue, everything about Groeneveld and Hopwood’s Italian wedding looked picture-perfect. Read the full feature on Vogue Weddings here.

BCBGMAXAZRIA launches Fall ‘22 collection

BCBGMAXAZRIA is here to add a little more chic-ness to your autumn wardrobe. With its signature Fall ‘22 collection, the first designed by creative director Albino Riganello, which is now live on the BCBGMAXAZRIA site, the beloved brand is reinforcing the signatures of its founder Max Azria, albeit with a new twist. To do this, Riganello focused on highly contemporary and tailored silhouettes in neutrals as well as vivid hues. This approach ultimately produced bold geometric bodycon dresses and powerful suits with cool cut-outs, among other pieces that will add a bit of flair and vibrancy to any fall closet.

The Colony heads to Southampton with a new pop-up

Palm Beach’s treasured Colony Hotel is popping up at Christie’s Southampton this summer, kicking off an entire season of 75th anniversary celebrations for the historic property. Until Sunday, September 4, Hamptonites will be able to experience The Colony’s immersive tropical oasis designed by famed floral designer Lewis Miller with a hospitality activation open to the public. In celebration of the ongoing partnership between Palm Beach’s Pink Paradise and the legendary auction house, guests will enjoy The Colony’s signature double scalloped umbrellas, cabana stripe loungers, and the pink and green Beach Buggy in the heart of Southampton overlooking Agawam Park. The Colony will also dole out frozen treats from their bespoke ice cream cart, as well as sips of Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s Summer in a Bottle Rosé. See you there!

Solange Knowles to compose for NYC Ballet

Solange Knowles has added yet another string to her bow. The Grammy-Award winning singer, songwriter, and visual artist has been commissioned by New York City Ballet to compose a new score, which will debut at the company’s annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, September 28 at Lincoln Center. The piece will mark Knowles’ first ballet composition, and will be written for chamber ensemble and performed by some of the composer’s frequent musical collaborators. It will be choreographed by Gianna Reisen, who will be making her third work for NYCB and will feature costumes by fashion designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo. In addition to the World Premiere by Knowles, the evening will include a World Premiere ballet by Kyle Abraham (costume design by Giles Deacon), the live performance premiere of Justin Peck’s Solo (costume design by Raf Simons), and excerpts from George Balanchine’s Symphony in C (costume design by Marc Happel).

This year’s event will honor Sarah Jessica Parker, a vice chair of the NYCB Board of Directors, who conceived the Fall Fashion Gala in 2012. To date, the concept has raised more than $24 million for NYCB with nearly 30 internationally acclaimed designers participating. After the gala, Knowles’ work will subsequently be performed on Saturday, October 1 at 2pm; Saturday, October 8 at 2pm and 8pm; Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30pm; and Sunday, October 16 at 3pm. Following this limited run, the piece will return for five more performances during NYCB’s Spring ‘23 season on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30pm; Thursday, May 11 at 7:30pm; Saturday, May 13 at 8pm; Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30pm; and Thursday, May 18 at 7:30pm.

Written by Sarah Powless

