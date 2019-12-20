Bella Hadid Is Spilling Secrets to Michael Kors

Want to know if Bella Hadid has a “finsta” (a secret, private) account on Instagram? Or what favorite holiday movie is? Well, she’s ready to dish — but only to Michael Kors. The model, who currently stars in the MICHAEL Michael Kors holiday campaign, is the latest fashionable guest to appear on the designer’s interview show, Kors Commute. The funny, campy clip features the duo chatting about gifts and fan moments while “riding” in a MK-branded snowmobile.

Past episodes have featured such notables as Tiffany Haddish, Carolyn Murphy, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls. The full video will be released December 24th. In the meantime, you can watch a teaser below.

