A Hot Minute With Chloe Cherry

Last night, Urban Decay hosted the launch of the Vice Lip Bond Backtalk collection in collaboration with Euphoria star Chloe Cherry. The event kicked off in the theatre of the Roxy Hotel, where attendees were welcomed at the concession stand with cocktails, popcorn, and treats. Beauty lovers were then led into the tasteful Art Deco auditorium which exudes 1920s allure— which made it feel about right that it was time to get glammed up by the Urban Decay team. The Vice Lip Bond Backtalk lip glosses were the star of the show. These lippies promise 16 hours (!!) of wear and were indeed popcorn-proof. An evening of chatter (and backtalk!) ensued, and Chloe Cherry herself even came to give some lip. Let’s get into it!

What’s your favorite item in this new line?

The OG Backtalk. It’s the shade that I’m wearing right now—it’s a really good neutral for my skin tone.

What are your best beauty tip?

Always over line your lips. And wear primer before you put on mascara as it stops mascara from clumping.

Who is your biggest style inspiration?

I really look up to Bella Hadid and her style. I also like all sorts of different characters for style, like [animated series] Rainbow Brite and I like all the My Little Ponies!

Any plans for the rest of the summer?

I’m going to Hawaii!

Images: Getty/Courtesy of Urban Decay

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.