Daily News: Bella Hadid Confirms Romance, The Latest On KKW’s Rebrand, Athena Calderone’s New Collab, Camp Beverly Hills’ Sporty Comeback, And More!

Bella’s got a new boo!

Confirmed by the supermodel herself—Bella Hadid is off the market. Hadid took to Instagram to show off behind-the-scenes beauty moments from Cannes, including her pink Burberry plaid set and a sneaky, end-of-the-carousel snap of her new romance. Her rumored new boyfriend is art director Marc Kalman, who flew to Cannes this week for what was nothing short of a busy time for Hadid (Paris Haute Couture Week and the Cannes Film Festival). Since ending her relationship with The Weeknd in 2019, the star’s romantic life has been mainly sheltered from the tabloids. Swipe through below to see the lucky guy!

Crocs teams with Benefit Cosmetics for nostalgic jelly shoe collab

Another day, another Crocs collaboration! The shoe brand has turned heads yet again thanks to its most recent partnership with Benefit Cosmetics. The resulting capsule is an offering of two styles—spins on the Classic Sandal and the Classic Clog. Reminiscent of ’90s fashion and childhood fun, both shoes flaunt a jelly composition, with Benefit’s bubble gum pink coloring, glittered touches, and limited edition charms (think: a Benefit mirror compact, pink jewels, and Benefit’s motto). The collaboration comes after the duo teamed last year for a social media giveaway, which was so successful that the beauty brand gained some 14,000 Instagram followers almost instantly. The Benefit x Crocs capsule will be available for purchase beginning July 13 at noon, with the Classic Clog retailing at $69.99 and the Classic Sandal at $49.99.

Change is afoot at KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian West’s beauty empire is giving itself a makeover for a change. The reality star, who has still yet to change her married name amid her divorce from Kanye West, took to the brand’s Instagram account on Tuesday to reveal that the company will come back under a completely new brand, following a temporary break scheduled to commence August 1. Though no launch date has been announced, an expanded product range, a new arsenal of formulas, and an innovative shopping experience—which will allow customers to purchase all products under one roof—can be expected. To further prove the rebrand has nothing to do with a mere letter in the company name, the KKW team revealed that the rebrand has been in the works for some time—and West even helped conceptualize the forthcoming launch himself.

Fred Segal brings back old-time classic Camp Beverly Hills

California cool is destined to be the trend of the season. Los Angeles-based retailer Fred Segal has teamed up with iconic sportswear brand Camp Beverly Hills for a limited-edition capsule to bring a laidback, L.A. aesthetic to your wardrobe—no matter which region you call home. Nodding to the effortless California-cool style both brands are famed for, the offering boasts an assortment of ready to wear and accessories. The revival of the ’70s-founded label also comes with a pop-up installation that will enjoy a stay at Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard location, where the 18-piece collection of casualwear in soft fabrics with sporty, retro logos will be on display. Price tags range from $22 to $295, and will be available for purchase in-store and online.

La Ligne and Athena Calderone debut second round of upcycling collab

New York City-based, stripe-famed brand La Ligne has teamed up yet again with author and creative entrepreneur Athena Calderone on a second upcycled collaboration. The duo’s first partnership last summer saw huge success, citing two consecutive sell-outs of its debut item: the Athena Tee set. The set comprised La Ligne’s signature Bateau Tee, but upcycled and cropped, with a matching face mask to accessorize. Now, with their latest collaboration they are introducing the “Athena Tee Set 2.0,” made with label’s blue-striped Charlotte tee and complete with a headband to match. To nod to the brand’s sustainability commitment, both drops used excess fabrics for the matching accessories. Retailing for $135, the set is available for purchase online and in the brand’s New York and Dallas locations. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the James Beard Foundation for Good.

Christian Siriano to debut “People Are People” exhibition at SCAD Museum of Art

Come fall, beloved designer Christian Siriano will debut his “People Are People” exhibition in celebration of Savannah College of Art and Design Museum of Art’s 10th anniversary. Scheduled to debut on September 24, the exhibit will be a highlight of the art museum’s tin anniversary programming and will celebrate the cultural impact of the museum itself. In a fashion sense, the exhibition will nod to Siriano’s mark on the industry by featuring a collection of his most famed pieces throughout his decade-plus career. On display, available for view by SCAD students, will be an assortment of Siriano’s best—from red carpet archives to gowns worn by the likes of Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and a long list of others. “It is such an unbelievable honor to follow in the footsteps of so many great designers who have exhibited their work at SCAD,” Siriano said in a release. “As a young designer it has always been my dream to create and inspire others especially a young generation and I truly hope this exhibit does that. This exhibition is a celebration of people and all their beauty.” The exhibition will enjoy its run through January 30, 2022. More information can be found here.

