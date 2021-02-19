Be Still My Heart! Zimmermann’s 1970s Music-inspired Collection Is The One For Me

That noise? It’s me faintly weeping over the opening look at Zimmermann’s digitally-revealed Fall Winter ’21 runway show. While it’s no secret that I love everything that Nicky Zimmermann touches, that regal pink mini with bubble sleeves made my heart sing in a whole new way.

Speaking of singing, the designer looked to the music shows she watched growing up in the Australian suburbs in the ’70s and ’80s for inspiration—particularly a peppy Saturday night classic called Countdown. It’s that addictive high-spirited mood radiated by the interviewers and guests that kept her tuning back in as a teenager, and the same vibe that she sought to replicate with this collection.

Consider me energized! Look closely and you’ll see the musical references come through in the record, cassette, and starry prints on everything from silky shirts with oversize collars, flouncy skirts, and a billowing pussybow-detailed dress. Naturally, the checkered suiting and mustard, mint, and lavender hues that bring the era front of mind too. Wondering how to really up the ante? That’s taken care of for you, thanks to square-framed sunnies and glittering Mary Janes. They’re certainly the type of fun and unique clothes your teenage self would have dreamed of wearing as you danced around to old school music in your bedroom, and now with the added bonus of the unmistakable Zimmermann signatures, you can make her proud. Also new this season is a denim offering—a brand first—which incorporates flared hems and masculine-cut jeans, which are the perfect juxtaposition to super feminine blouses and coats.

Once the music finishes and you still hear that quiet sobbing, know that it’s just me checking my bank account as the mouse hovers over ‘add to cart’ once this collection drops.

See the full collection below:

