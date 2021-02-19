Meet The Designers Of The Selects Showroom: Eyeye’s Hopeful Collection And NEUL’s Romantic Details

The Selects Showroom represents a pool of nine talented Korean designers, bringing their creations to a global audience during New York Fashion Week. The Daily caught up with the next generation talent to talk about their latest offerings and the inspirations behind the awe-inspiring garments. Next up: Kathleen Kye of Eyeye and Cho Sung Jun, Hwang Ji Hyun of Neul.

Tell us about the brand.

Eyeye’s style characteristics are romantic, comfortable, and modern. We favor loose silhouettes, knit wears, trousers, and long skirts.

What’s the theme of your upcoming collection?

The theme is LUCKY ME! This season is all about being lucky and blessed. This collection was designed during lockdown. We wanted to express and spread the message that everything will be okay and we wanted to wish everyone luck. By showcasing our new ‘lucky’ graphics and collection this season, we hope that all who suffered from difficulties during this period will be blessed with future happiness.

How did you achieve this?

We used graphics of clovers, smiley faces, and rabbits, which all represent the theme. The hand-drawn graphics were presented through different embroideries, printing techniques, and jacquard knitwear.

See details from the collection below and check out online here and on Instagram here.

NEUL

Tell us about the brand.

NEUL is a contemporary womenswear brand. Season after season, NEUL narrates a story about our ‘ordinary’ woman who also possesses that something special in her everyday life.

What’s the theme of your upcoming collection?

NEUL’s Fall ’21 collection talks about women having their own styles and characteristics especially when in their own private ‘boudoir’. This room she is in has a sense of charm and mystery itself—antique chandeliers on the ceiling, wine-colored carpet, contrasting blue velvet sofa, and chiffon curtains. The mood is romantic and chic.

What’s the inspiration behind it?

The collection is inspired by 18th century room décor, like antique furniture, vintage wallpapers, and objects in a wide array of materials including soft-touch velvet, satin with a subtle gloss, lace fabric, and transparent chiffon. These details add a delicate, feminine mood, as do flared silhouettes, frills, shirring, and ribbon ties.

See details from the collection below and check out NEUL online here and on Instagram here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.