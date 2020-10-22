Peek Inside Badgley Mischka’s Gorgeous New Palm Beach Store

Badgley Mischka Palm Beach has opened its doors, with a stunning new store at the iconic Royal Poinciana Plaza.

The chic location will serve to showcase the design duo’s world-famous eveningwear, cocktail frocks, and daytime collections, plus bridal wear and accessories. There’ll be certain offerings, including Home and Handbag collections, that will be designed specifically for the Palm Beach store too—as well as souvenirs like pottery and other pieces that the designers picked up on their worldly travels.

The arrival of Badgley Mischka will round out The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s current mix of fashion, which already offers boutiques including Saint Laurent, LoveShackFancy, Zimmermann, and Zadig & Voltaire, among others.

“Mark and I have been part-time residents of Palm Beach and Wellington for thirty years,” said James Mischka of the new store. “We started coming down for trunk shows at Martha’s on Worth Avenue when we were still wet behind our ears—the Palm Beach customer has helped us develop our aesthetic and our understanding of our ladies.”

“We are so excited about our new store at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. It will be a perfect counterpart to our historic store in West Hollywood. Badgley Mischka has always been all about a timeless glamour and elegance, and both stores are in iconic locations with a modern shell set off by beautiful antique furniture and fittings,” added Mark Badgley.

See below for a glimpse at the store. Happy shopping!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.