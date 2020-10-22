Anna Wintour Splits From Shelby Bryan, Her Partner Of 20 Years

Anna Wintour and her partner of 20 years, the telecom millionaire Shelby Bryan, have reportedly called it quits for good.

Page Six reports that the pair are dunzo, having already cooled things off earlier this year. Wintour, 70, and Bryan, 74, have been an item since 1999. Wintour divorced her then-husband and father of her two children, professor David Shaffer, that same year. The outlet adds that when their romance began, Bryan was married to Katherine Bryan, with whom he shares three children.

Source tell Page Six Bryan is currently spending time in his native Texas, and that he and Wintour actually haven’t been together for quite some time. They haven’t been photographed together since 2013, so that checks out!

“It’s been quite a while since they’ve been seen together,” a source previously said. Neither party responded to request for comment either.

Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan split after 20 years https://t.co/mjjW2R6MWx pic.twitter.com/nwJN6Uzndg — Page Six (@PageSix) October 22, 2020

Now that Wintour and Bryan are no more, numerous gossip sites write that perhaps the Vogue editor in chief may move on with actor and fellow Brit Bill Nighy. The duo were seen having “frothy coffees” on a Monday evening pre-COVID (ahh were we ever so young?!) at Sant Ambroeus on Madison Avenue and Wintour reportedly had her infamous sunglasses off the entire time. While the pair are reportedly just very good friends, seemingly Wintour was “beaming” the entire time.

Perhaps this is the Love/Actually sequel we never knew we needed?

