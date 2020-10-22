Chic Report

Rebecca Taylor’s New Creative Director Steven Cateron Serves Up Elegance And Ease For SS ’21

by Freya Drohan
Rebecca Taylor SS '21 (courtesy)

Steven Cateron took the reins at Rebecca Taylor earlier this year, stepping into the role of senior creative director in January. Joining the label in the wake of its namesake founder’s departure last year, Cateron had spent the previous 11 years at Club Monaco, most recently serving as creative director there.

For Spring Summer ’21, Cateron’s design debut, he looked to vintage imagery and time-honored silhouettes for inspiration, but he certainly fused his references with an unmistakably fresh flair. The offering for the quintessential Uptown Rebecca Taylor woman was reimagined to be both romantic and feminine, but yet simultaneously casual and cool. That came through in a bell-sleeved mini with ballet-inspired ease of movement, suede pieces with laser-cut detailing, a striped cotton yarn sweater with capelet detail, fluid shirt dresses that doubled as robes, and an open back on a comfortable-yet-chic jersey frock.

The draped tulip-shaped trench is a surefire showstopper, as is the wallpaper print on a silk set that is just made for luxe lazing around. And let’s talk about the bags before I leave you; these textured, eye-catching crochet clutches had my heart for sure.

See the Spring Summer ’21 collection below:

