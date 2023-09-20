Fashion Month is in full swing, and Atlanta Apparel has looked into the crystal ball to predict the must-have trends for the upcoming season, ahead of welcoming buyers during its October market. Let’s dive in!

Morgan Ramage, fashion and events director, explains: “For Spring and Summer, consumers are expressing a sense of optimism by dressing up, while also prioritizing versatility, resulting in overall balanced looks. Spring/Summer 2024 staple inspiration follows updated Y2K trends, tailored yet comfortable silhouettes on the body, and versatile, nostalgic and vacation-ready footwear paired with statement accessories all over.”

Ramage outlines that hot ticket apparel items for next season “play on high spirits and multi-use options with body-highlighting shapes, mini lengths and streamlined silhouettes.” On her watch list are items like spliced denim, wide leg trousers, soft utility pants, tailored shorts, retro print swimwear, coordinating shorts and shirts, twisted accents, column style dresses and skirts, volume mini dresses, maxi dresses, tunics, t-shirt blouses, wrap skirts, miniskirts, and ruffled and pleated midi skirts.

As for shoes, think: ballet slippers and packable flats, all styles of sandals including flat, heeled, and fisherman, scrappy flatforms and stacked platforms, wedges and espadrilles, embellished cowboy boots, and all-terrain sneakers.

On the accessories front, it’s all about charm necklaces and jeweled chokers, wrist stacks and unique bangles, rope and Y2K chain belts, Aviator, tortoiseshell, and oversized sunglasses, organic styles including floral blooms and shell jewelry, wide-brim and Western hats, Heart and baguette shaped bags, as well as crochet bags and bright, colorful totes.

The fashion office at Atlanta Apparel works with trend forecast network WGSN to pull overarching trend themes which it will then use to curate its own list paying attention to the needs and wants of its audience. Ahead of its next event during which it will welcome buyers from all over the world, Atlanta Apparel has compiled its findings in a presentation with accompanying styling, which you can access here.

For more information on Atlanta Apparel, including how to register, visit atlanta-apparel.

