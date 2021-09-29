Chic Report

Atlanta Apparel: Ten Chic Resort Brands To Know Before You Go

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Tori Richard; Sheridan French (Courtesy)

Are you ready? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from October 12-16, the major fashion discovery event is set to overtake 2019 resource and registration numbers altogether. Oh my! But wait, there’s more! An additional floor of young contemporary exhibits is set to debut, alongside new and expanded showrooms. Stick with us over the coming days as we delve into the brands and trends you need to know. First up: resortwear names to know! From pieces that’ll make you look put together on the court, on the beach, and on the street—here’s a hit list of chic brands in the space to know.

Beach Lunch Lounge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BeachLunchLounge (@beachlunchlounge)

Blowfish Malibu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blowfish Malibu (@blowfishmalibu)

Blue Blush

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLUE BLUSH (@blueblushclothing)

Faherty

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAHERTY (@fahertybrand)

Katherine Way

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katherine Way (@katherine.way)

Matisse Footwear

Sama Sitara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sama Sitara (@samasitara)

Sheridan French

Southern Tide

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Southern Tide (@southerntide)

Tori Richard

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tori Richard (@toririchard)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail
Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Atlanta Apparel Is Back For October Market—Here’s...

Five Resort-focused Atlanta Apparel Brands That Are...

Brands You Can’t Miss At The August...

More, More, More! Atlanta Apparel’s August Event...

Dates To Know! Atlanta Apparel Is Back...

Las Vegas Apparel Is Coming! Here’s Why...

Max Mara Looks To Truman Capote’s Swans...

We’re Swooning Over These 5 Brands Showing...

Five Brands To Fall For At Atlanta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X