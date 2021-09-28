The PR Net 100 Celebrated The Top Names In The PR Agency World

The PR world put the spotlight on themselves for a change last night in Manhattan. The honorees of The PR Net’s recently- published inaugural ”The PR Net 100′ list were celebrated at a cocktail party at 620 Loft & Garden. The list recognizes talent, innovation, and influence in the PR agency world and some of the notable agencies on the list include Purple, KCD, PWC, Magrino, Karla Otto, Krupp Group, Factory PR, Meg Connolly Communications, Carfrae Consulting, BPCM, Camron, JBC, LaForce, Linda Gaunt, Nike Communications, Shadow, H&S, The Lede Company, PRC, Sandrine Charles Consulting, AZZI&Co, and Savannah Engel Public Relations.

“It felt particularly needed to do something like this given the global challenges of the last 18 months,” PR Net’s founder Lisa Smith says. “We wanted to celebrate the agencies for their achievements and resilience in the face of adversity brought about by the pandemic. We also wanted to bring industry colleagues together for a fun evening, a reunion of sorts.”

According to PR Net, the list highlights aspects of agency success like notable long-term clients, recent client wins and campaigns, and company updates such as expansion to new locations, key new hires, and new services. It also acknowledges some of the younger companies innovating and pushing the conversation forward for the industry.

The evening brought out the MVPs of the New York PR scene such as Vanessa von Bismarck, co-founder of BPCM; James LaForce, founder of LaForce; Olita Mills, president of LaForce; Susan Magrino, CEO of Magrino Agency and Allyn Magrino, president of Magrino Agency; Jonathan Rosen, principal at BerlinRosen; Elizabeth Harrison, co-founder of H&S; Sarah Evans, partner at J PR; Rachna Shah, partner at KCD; Renee Barletta, partner at KCD; Jennifer Hawkins, founder of Hawkins PR; Linda Gaunt, founder of LGC; Kathleen Spink, executive vice president at Purple; and Brian Feit, founder of BMF. Pubs were treated to a DJ set by BMAJR, catering by Great Performances, and drinks by Whispering Angel, Don Julio, and Ketel One.

Congrats to everyone on the list! We couldn’t do it without you!

Photos courtesy of PR Net/Kelly Joyce photography