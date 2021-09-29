Sofia Achaval’s Paris Fashion Week Diary: Dior, Saint Laurent, Koché

The Daily Front Row‘s perennially chic correspondent Sofia Achaval de Montaigu is soaking up the glamour in Europe. She fills us in on what’s happening in the fashion capital during the Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer ’22 schedule.

Dior

Paris Fashion Week’s first big show was Dior. On this occasion, a big tent located at the Jardin des Tuileries was turned into a nightclub from the ’60s: a multi-level stage in different colors was set at the middle of the place, where a band played live Italian disco music for the guests and the models, who waited their turn to walk down the runway. Meanwhile, celebrities sitting in the front row like Elizabeth Debicki, Zoey Deutch, Rachel Zegle, and Jisoo enjoyed a lively and colorful collection.

For the Spring Summer season, Maria Grazia Chiuri sought inspiration from Marc Bohan’s designs for the house. There were A-line dresses, trapeze coats, and miniskirts in punchy standout colors of yellow, green, and orange. One long dress, with a bow on its front, shone in particular.

Koché

The day continued at the majestic Shangri-La Paris hotel, where we saw Koche’s new collection in collaboration with Tinder (yes, the dating app!). Koché’ designer Christelle Kocher wanted to forget about gender norms with her designs, and so it was a riot of pastel shades combined with sequins and feathers, amongst the more urban items that the brand is known for. Among my favorites were super shiny sports sets, loose pants, night dresses, and leggings paired with blazers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOCHÉ (@koche)

Saint Laurent

The Saint Laurent closed out the day with an incredible show under the Eiffel Tower at the Gardens of the Trocadero. The stage included a structure that feigned rain, giving a dramatic vibe to the show. Korean singer Roseanne Park, who sat in the first row, caught every photographer’s eye, while on the runway, Anthony Vaccarello dazzled us with a collection inspired by Paloma Picasso. Power shoulders and tight jumpsuits took us back to the ’80s, and the distinctive details were the leather gloves with chunky bracelets over them. Unlike other seasons, Vacarello included colorful and floral prints that brought a sense of freshness to the collection.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.