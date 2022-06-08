Atlanta Apparel Is Here! Five Things To Do In Atlanta If You’re In Town For Market

It’s heeeeere!! Atlanta Apparel returns today, running until June 11 to offer one final chance for buyers to place their Fall Winter ’22 orders. Lucky enough to be in town for market? Here’s your essential guide to what to do while in ATL.

Food musts

If there is anything Atlanta is known for, besides their knack for Southern hospitality, lavish dress codes, and deep-rooted culture and history, it is their mouth-watering, tender BBQ cuisine, crunchy fried chicken and of course, sweet sweet sweet tea. Craving a slab or slow-smoked ribs? Head over to award-winning Lake & Oak BBQ or Community Q BBQ for a fancy bite in a casual setting!

Shop

You don’t have to travel the world for an international shopping spree, thanks to Atlanta’s very own ANTIDOTE: a retail fashion project that houses cool, avant-garde, contemporary brands like Comme des Garçons, Jil Sander, Junya Watanabe, Mugler, Paco Rabanne, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANT/DOTE (@antidotestyle)

Culture

Calling all history junkies! Did you know Atlanta is home to America’s most famous civil rights leaders? Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Coretta Scott King, and John Lewis are some of the city’s most influential and valued historical figures and residents. Explore their lives and legacy at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park for a walking tour under the sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCCHR (@ctr4chr)

Stop and smell the roses at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens: a free, fun activity to spice up a romantic date in the city. This 30-acre urban oasis in the heart of Atlanta’s Midtown hosts an orchid house, an edible garden of native plants and Longleaf, a restaurant in one of their contemporary glass botanical gardens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Botanical Garden (@atlbotanical)

Nicknamed the Peach State, a trip to Atlanta isn’t complete without some ap-peach-iation for their world famous Georgia peaches! Southern Belle Farm, Jaemor Farms, and the Fitzgerald Fruit Farms are the places to go when you need to fulfill a peachy craving—pick out your own peaches and fresh produce, indulge in a cone of soft-serve ice cream on a hot summer day, and take a break from the city at these seasonal farms.

