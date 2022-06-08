Editor’s Pick: Magda Butrym’s Debut Handbag Collection

What: We’re going to need a minute. Magda Butrym’s first-ever handbag offering has been unveiled, and the assortment of crochet, crystal, leather, and velvet arm candy is to die for. Dramatic? Maybe. But hear us out.

Who: If you’re not familiar with Magda Butrym, pull up a chair and allow us to get you acquainted. The Polish talent has become the go-to for in-the-know and under-the-radar cool girls alike. Think: Hailey Bieber, EmRata, Grace Elizabeth, Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Lily James, Sasha Luss, Adwoa Aboah and you’ve an idea of what her legion of fans looks like. Inspired by both romanticism and era-defining newness, her take on separates and dresses has catapulted her into the inner circles of cult-favorite fashion designers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magda Butrym (@magdabutrym)

Why: With the debut handbag collection, above, Butrym designed for her customers’ inner goddesses, while keeping Slavic folklore figures and deities front of mind. The result is a line of bags named after the aforementioned mythical women injected with a thoroughly modern-day edge thanks to eye-catching detailing that’ll go down a treat with her Instagram fanbase. The collection will land in mid-June.

Where: magdabutrym.com

How much: TBD

