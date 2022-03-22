Atlanta Apparel Is Coming! Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner, returning to AmericasMart Atlanta from April 11-15. And because bigger is almost always better, the brand is proud to announce that its April edition is even more major. As Atlanta Apparel continues to grow, the next installment of the popular market will boast 25% more resources. Let’s discuss!

The April 2022 edition will offer five full floors of temporary exhibits and welcome the VOW Bridal & Formal Atlanta market too. Atlanta Apparel is set to showcase an astonishing 3,500+ lines across all categories, with three new and expanding showrooms adding to the market’s existing 350+ showrooms and 400 temporary exhibitors. As for categories, there’ll be a ramped up focus on sustainability, shoes, giftable immediates, and contemporary.

As sustainability efforts continue to shape the fashion industry at large, Atlanta Apparel is ensuring buyers are equipped with the intel they need. Environmentally-conscious brands showcasing sustainable products include ABLE (accessories made from recycled materials); Blue Planet Eyewear (accessories made from recycled materials); Cari Capri LLC (premiere apparel made from recycled, natural and vegan products); Daze Denim (premiere apparel made from eco-friendly denim); Ella Stein (premiere accessories made from recycled sterling silver and sustainable diamonds); Faherty (premiere apparel made from eco-friendly materials); Johnny Fly (premiere accessories made from eco-friendly materials); Lotus & Luna (accessories made from upcycled fabric); M. Rena (premiere apparel made in small batches to reduce waste); MOXLOX Eyewear (accessories made from natural materials); and Strings For Hope (premiere accessories made from repurposed musical instrument strings).

As mentioned, the other growth areas are shoes (think: household name brands like All Black, Betsy Johnson, Dolce Vita, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Superga, and Toms), and giftable immediates from the likes of Candles and Cream, Beauty Stash LLC, TRVL Design by ID Accessories INC, and so many more. In terms of contemporary, all eyes are on 8th Story, Bridge Showroom, and The Landa Showroom.

A robust program of education and events will also shape the April installment—with signature in-person fashion events finally back, hooray! On Tuesday, April 12 Atlanta Apparel and the Daily Front Row will host the Autumn/Winter 2022 Fashion Show Pre-Party at 6PM and the highly-anticipated “Fashion in the Streets” Fashion Show at 7PM. See you there!

Trend education will run throughout the week providing buyers with multiple opportunities to enhance their business and fashion chops. Attendees should mark their cals for the Sustainability Panel featuring Ella Stein, ABLE, TOMS, and Lebel Group, moderated by California Apparel News on Monday, April 11 at 10:30AM. Plus! The Daily Front Row’s Autumn/Winter ‘22 Trend Panel, on Tuesday, April 12 at 10.30AM—with a corresponding vignette showcasing the top trends for next season on display throughout the week. Throughout all three days of the VOW market, attendees will have opportunities to delve into talks on digital marketing, PR, brand building, and more.

In a release, Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, apparel, said: “All 14 floors of Building 3 at AmericasMart will be open for business during the April Atlanta Apparel Market, giving buyers and sellers access to Autumn/Winter 2022 sourcing across every category. Registration is strong—buyers are ready to order new inventory and our exhibitors are ready to write orders.”

What are you waiting for? Register and find out more here.

