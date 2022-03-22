Editor’s Pick: Maygel Corona Siciliano Swimsuit

What: A swimsuit as fabulous as you are. Not only does a suit from sustainable Colombian luxury brand Maygel Coronel guarantee you’ll be the most stylish person poolside, each piece is also thoughtfully designed to make you look and feel your best. How? By utilizing inclusively-minded shape memory technology, which allows the brand’s four-way stretch fabric to fit a multitude of sizes and body shapes—all while being flattering and comfortable.

Who: Maygel Coronel, the winner of the Latin American Fashion Summit’s 2019 Pitch to LAFS, seeks forever inspiration in her city-meets-beach home of Cartagena, Colombia. After all, who knows their way around chic beachwear better than those who wear it seamlessly from sunrise to sunset…

Why: Is it a swimsuit? A bikini? A fashionable top to wear with wide-leg pants? Yes, yes, YES! As your mother would say, ‘Why settle?’ This multi-tasking number can do it all. As one would imagine, the Siciliano suit with it’s ruffled detailing and cut out abdomen area takes its cues from the serene bliss and effortless style of Italy’s Amalfi coast. Even if we’re just chilling at a rooftop hotel pool in NYC this summer, even a glimpse of this blue hue will instantly transport us to the continent. Aperol Spritz, anyone?

Where: maygelcoronel.com

How much: $420

