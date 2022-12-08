Arielle Charnas and Husband Address Divorce and Embezzlement Rumors, Gianni Versace’s Partner Dies, Health Issues for Celine Dion, and More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel here…

Arielle and Brandon Charnas deny marriage trouble and embezzlement rumors

The Internet was ablaze yesterday with rumors that Brandon Charnas, husband of Something Navy found Arielle Charnas, had been embezzling funds from her clothing company. A spokesperson for the couple told E! News today, “There was absolutely no embezzlement. This is all part of a disgusting, coordinated smear campaign attempting to damage Arielle and Brandon’s reputations and lives.”

There was also speculation on Reddit that the couple were heading for a divorce. The spokesperson confirms any breakup rumors are “patently false” adding, “they are happily married and in love.”

Something Navy CEO Matthew Scanlan has also denied the speculation, telling E! News yesterday in a statement, “This is categorically false. Brandon Charnas does not have access to company bank accounts. He is not an employee of the company, and he has no access points.”

Charnas handled the rumors in her own way this morning posting a photo on Instagram with her husband and a small caption that read, “Morning coffee date.” There we have it!

Celine Dion reveals diagnosis with rare neurological disease

The iconic Celine Dion made an emotional Instagram post today where she revealed she is suffering with a rare neurological disease called Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes debilitating muscle spasms.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion, 54, wrote in the posts caption. “It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” The singer reveals the disease has impacted the way she walks and sings, but she is optimistic she will perform again. “All I know is singing,” she said. “It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”

Antonio d’Amico, the former partner of Gianni Versace, dies at 63

Gianni Versace’s longtime romantic partner Antonio d’Amico died this week in Italy at 63. The fashion designer and former model was with Versace for 15 years and was one of the first to find him dead outside of their South Beach home in 1997. d’Amico worked on the Versace Sport and Insante lines and had his own line after departing Versace. d’Amico and Donatella Versace had a troubled relationship after Gianni’s death. He was portrayed by Ricky Martin in Ryan Murphy’s miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story in 2018. RIP.

Neiman Marcus Holds Annual White Elephant Event

Neiman Marcus knows how to get a fashion crowd going! The luxury retailer welcomed guests such as Joyelle Johnson, Evan Ross Katz, Sai de Silva, Tina Leung, Karen Blanchard, Alyssa Lenore, Monroe Steele, Cassie Thrope and Melanie White to Cucina Abla in Chelsea for their annual White Elephant lunch. The event was hosted by the hilarious Amber Ruffin and guests went home with gifts available at Neiman Marcus such as a Bottega Veneta handbag, Maison Francis Kurkdijan fragrance set, Versace bathrobe and slippers, Prada sunglasses, Gucci Snow Goggles, and a Moncler beanie. Needless to say these all received a very warm welcome from attendees.

The retailer will be hosting White Elephant events across 36 stores this season for select customers.

