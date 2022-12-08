A Festive Lunch With Manolo Blahnik, Alison Lou Blows Out 10 Candles, A La DoubleJ Disco, Moda Operandi x Assouline, And More!

Manolo Blahnik and Sarah Hoover ring in the holidays with a festive luncheon

Where could be more fitting for a fashionable luncheon at this time of year than the newly-unveiled Holiday Bar. Located at 10 Downing Street, the eatery with its sunken dining room, winter white tubular leather furnishings, and nods to eras of the past, Kyle Hotchkiss Carone’s latest buzzy venture proved to be the perfect site. Manolo Blahnik president of the Americas and chief commercial officer Andrew Wright and writer and art world force Sarah Hoover welcomed guests over cocktails before the crowd sat for a seated family-style lunch of hits such as crispy rice, jerk chicken, and branzino. Among those who joined Wright and Hoover were And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury, Huma Abedin, Maria Borges, Eniko Mihalik, Pat Cleveland, Charlotte Groeneveld, Johannes Huebel, Erinn Westbrook, Amy Astley, Andrew Kwon, Igee Okafor, Jennifer Fisher, Allie Michler, Kate Young, Carolyn Angel, Jessica Joffe, Kate Davidson Hudson, Leandra Medine, Kimberly Drew, Nicky Rothschild, Rae Rodriguez, and more. During lunch, the crowd was treated to a surprise medley performance from local choir NY Choral—all of whom were dressed in iconic Hangisi and Mario shoes. Sealing the deal, everyone was treated to Manolo ornaments and Mr. Blahnik’s famed family recipe for gingerbread cookies to depart with. ‘Tis the season!

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Alison Lou celebrates 10 years

It’s called a noodle show, look it up. Guests were certainly treated to dinner and a show at Mr. Chow to toast to jewelry designer Alison Chemla of Alison Lou. The evening welcomed longtime friends of the brand to the iconic establishment in Midtown East, many of whom were wearing pieces from Alison Lou including the newly-released anniversary capsule, CeLOUbrations. Notable attendees included Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Dianna Agron, Erinn Westbrook, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman, Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, Claire Olshan, Molly Howard, Nell Diamond, Angelica Hicks, Dina Nur Satti, Paul Arnhold, Leandra Medine Cohen, Flaviana Matata, Katrina Rusakova, Maria Borges, Sara Moonves, Brie Welch, Gus Wenner, Danielle Goldberg, Pamela Hanson Theo Wenner, and Sarah Hoover. Amid courses of the restaurant’s famed Beijing cuisine offerings, guests were privy to the famed live hand-pulled noodle show which prompted many rounds of cheers from the crowd. Here’s to the next decade!

Images: BFA

Guests hit the dancefloor for a La DoubleJ disco

To celebrate Milan-based La DoubleJ founder J.J. Martin’s arrival into town, Brianna Lance and Renata Zandonadi Quaglia pulled on their sparkly party pants to co-host a holiday disco extravaganza with the designer. Hosted in the basement of LES favorite Kind Regards, guests danced the night away thanks to an infectious playlist of Kylie, ABBA, and more by DJ Isabelle Massenet. With many kitted out in sequins, prints, and feathers from the Resort ’23 collection, the guest list included Olivia Palermo, Jessica Wang, Mary Leest, Zoe Lister-Jones, Jenny Walton, Brian Atwood, Natalie Massenet, Erik Torstensson, Indre Rockefeller, Marina Larroude, Dee Poku, Sofia Karvela, Kate Berry, Eniko Mihalik, Amanda Murphy, Anna Speckhart, Amy Astley, Kristina O’Neill, Magnus Berger, Yolanda Edwards, Nicole Fritton, Kathy

Lee, Rickie De Sole, Beth Buccini, Elizabeth Kurpis, Brooke Wall-Cannon, Dani Stahl, Fortune Dushey, Trisha Gregory, Noot Seear, Laura Gonzalez, Camille Beccera, Coco Bassey, Karen Blanchard, Christina Grasso, Ivan Bart, David Prior, and Rodman Primack, among many others. Last day of disco? Not on Martin’s watch!

Images: BFA

Assouline’s fashionable fête to launch Cartagena Grace tome with co-authors Lauren Santo Domingo and Johanna Ortiz

Say hello to Assouline’s latest coffee table must-have: Cartagena Grace. The newly-launched colorful tome documents the destination’s vibrant fashion scene, architecture, and vivid scenery and to celebrate the launch, Moda Operandi’s co-founder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo and designer Johanna Ortiz, who co-authored the book, joined Alexandre Assouline to host a cocktail reception at swanky Caza Cruz member’s club on the Upper East Side. Guests arrived to the hotspot to enjoy empanadas and Colombian-inspired orchid garnished Aperol Spritzes served on rattan trays while having their books signed by the co-authors. Among those in attendance were Karlie Kloss, Alexandre Assouline, Fabiola Beracasa, Nicky Hilton, Derek Blasberg, Madeline O’Malley, Elisee Browchuk, Natalie Massanet, Athena Calderone, Zachary Weiss, Tata Harper, Dasha Zhukova, Clare Sullivan, Ariel Okin, Ana Khouri, Ali Wise, Armand Limander, Erik Torstensson, Vanessa Traina, Anish Melwani, Maria and Rafa Echeverri, and more.

Images: BFA

Stars celebrate the FASHIONPHILE x Fred Segal pop-up in LA

Two of TV’s newest faces, The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson and Tell Me Lies’ Grace van Patten donned covetable vintage pieces to celebrate the FASHIONPHILE pop-up at Sunset Boulevard retail haven, Fred Segal. The resale platform for buying and selling pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories like Hermès, Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton can be found inside the West Hollywood boutique from now through May 31, 2023…just in case you were wondering what to buy us this holiday season!

Images: BFA

Aerie’s holiday shopping party with Aly Raisman and Kelsea Ballerini

Aerie heralded the arrival of the holiday season at their NYC store with long-term brand partners, Aly Raisman and Kelsea Ballerini, as well as a whole host of inspiring women, such as comedian Elsa Majimbo, television personality Tayshia Adams, City Girls Who Walk Founder Brianna Joye, celebrity stylist Jordan Foster, creator Nisarah Lewis of Dudette With Sign, DJ Amrit, Melissa Wood Health founder Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, and creator Erika Priscilla. Guests enjoyed activations, photo moments, customization stations, and a special performance by the East Coast Inspirational Singers. On behalf of each guest, the brand made a donation to its recently-launched Aerie Real Foundation.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.