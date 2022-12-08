Daily Gift Guide: All Things Warm & Cozy

It’s that time of year, where all you want to do is Netflix and chill or put on your chicest cozy jacket to go for a hot chocolate with friends. And so, we put together a list of all our favorite comfortable, soothing, and plush gifts this year.

The Slope Crew was designed with our favorite vintage-inspired details in mind, with a flattering shrunken fit, classic crew neckline, and seasonal black and white Fair Isle pattern that hits at both the collar and cuffs. We love it layered atop charming dresses this holiday season.

Woven from 100% cotton, this luxurious shawl collar terry robe features a relaxed fit and belted closure. Perfect to wear after a shower or swim, but also ideal for simply lounging around the house, it’s sure to be your new year-round favorite.

Give the gift of a full body glow with OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil with exclusive holiday packaging by artist Jade Hirtle. Hirtle is an Austin-based artist whose work has been featured everywhere from Art Basel to Saint Barths. Now, she’s adding another credential to her very impressive list: serving up her bright, bold, and high-vibrational aesthetic on OSEA’s limited-edition Undaria Algae Body Oil gift box. Perfect for after a relaxing hot soak before slipping into soft PJs.

Most recently launched in 2013, this exact Teddy Bear Coat was inspired by an archival Max Mara garment from the ’80s and immediately became an it-coat once more. Stars and influencers love its perfect blend of glamour and playfulness, as well as its special camel-hair texture on a silk base which is created using sophisticated technology developed by the creative team with an Italian supplier.

Made from a substantial Merino wool and cashmere blend, this knit cape is the ultimate transition (and travel) piece. Wear it wrapped as a cape or draped open like a shawl, it strikes the perfect balance between upscale elegance and cozy functionality.

You’re definitely warmer with the Coronado, featuring a performance knit construction with a heathered texture and soft brushed back interior, comfortable ribbed cuffs, and warm hoodie. This zip-up makes this an easy on-and-off go-to, so stock up for the men in your life.

The Cashmere Wrist Warmer is a chic alternative to traditional gloves. Available in three versatile colors, these wrist warmers can be layered under sweaters, jackets, and your heaviest coats. The best part? You can still see your rings sparkling.

Step into something more comfortable. These luxuriously soft, 100% cashmere joggers feature a cable knit detail that adds a seasonal flair to your downtime.

Welcoming you home after a long day, or even just a long call, with top notes of lavender and sage followed by a comforting mix of Geranium and Cedarwood. An ideal candle for zen time!

Sevigne’s signature spot lace is featured in thier Sylvie spot mesh bra, crafted for comfort with underwire support. Perfect for underneath all those cozy pjs! Pair with a Sevigne Sylvie Spot Mesh thong or brief as well.

Slip into this soft shearling coat with button fastening and wear it all winter long. You don’t need to ask us twice!

Our favorite house slipper is made for weekends and nights in, with soft wool lining and an easy slip-on shape. We recommend forgoing socks to experience the warm, temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking qualities of the shoe.

Wrap yourself in sublime softness. This 100% cashmere cardigan can be worn open for an effortless look or wrapped and belted for extra warmth. A honeycomb stitch adds luxurious texture for a one-of-a-kind piece.

A luxurious and indulgent bath soak, with coconut milk as its base, that is perfect for moisturizing and softening skin.

By popular demand, a new Foxy is finally here, and it’s a puffer! The Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer transforms Alo’s cozy, coveted sherpa fabric into a soft, structured insulated fit that’ll be getting a lot of action this season. Equipped with handy zippered side pockets, this jacket features a snap-front closure, tall collar, and ribbed cuffs and hem.

This ultra light and thin long sleeve shirt is the perfect layering accessory this season.

Unmistakably UGG, the latest Sunburst features the brand’s signature Twinface sheepskin with plush spill seams and a cuffable collar. Updated with a lower shaft height, it offers easy on-off and enhanced versatility, complementing a wide range of looks.

Update your activewear with these comfortable joggers featuring contrasting side panels down the tapered leg, slip pockets and two-tone flocked velvet logo detail. Bonus! These joggers are made from recycled plastic.

While you’re cozy, you need to stay hydrated! Slay your thirst with Olay’s exclusive Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit. It features the entire NEW Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 line up, Facial Cloths with Rose Water, and Olay X Stanley 40 oz. Adventure Quencher. Hydration has never looked so good.

The Pointelle long pajama set in lilac is super soft, lightweight and breathable, and crafted from sustainable fibres. Beyond the pajama, the brand’s collection of knickers, bras, bodies, and essential layering pieces is what we’ll be reaching for everyday this season.

Switch off and rest in total comfort with the Ostrichpillow Eye Mask. Crafted with six layers of material, this premium-quality eye mask offers a 100% blackout experience so you can enjoy quality sleep.

Make sure your bag is a cozy one too! The Small Metro Tote Deluxe is designed to do (even) more, adding new, innovative features to the brand’s bestselling Metro Tote silhouette. With two exterior slip pockets, two zippered collar pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, it’s the ultimate everyday bag for work, the weekend or wherever else your schedule takes you.

With an oversized fit and the soft, cozy fabric you love, this new half-zip Scuba silhouette keeps your post-practice comfort at peak levels.

We love a cozy hot water bottle. Customized with a removable quilted outer cover and constructed with printed textiles discards from our past collections, this is the perfect item to keep you warm. Whether it’s by keeping you snug on the sofa while binge-watching a series, or on a camping holiday in the summer, this hot water bottle can make a great holiday gift.

Don’t be left empty handed this season. If there’s a chance that visitors are going to stop by, it’s always worth stocking up on a few crowd pleasers to give out as gifts. You can’t go wrong with a timeless cashmere scarf, and this netural-hued option from Talbots will go with simply everything.

