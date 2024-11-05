Chic Report

Daily Gift Guide: Glamorous Jewelry Everyone Will Love!

These sparkling treasures make truly special (and chic!) holiday gifts

by Aaron Royce
LAGOS drop earrings (Courtesy of LAGOS), Banana Republic Aureus + Argent teardrop ring (Courtesy of Banana Republic)

The holiday season is nearly here! As we make our lists (and check them twice), we’re also shopping for our loved ones—and heading straight to the jewelry department. Whether it’s a gleaming eternity ring or sparkling drop earrings, jewelry always makes a gift that’s both glamorous and heartfelt. Below, discover our guide to chic pieces at every price point that make truly perfect gifts.

Under $100

Guess, Textured Leaf earrings, $60

(Courtesy of Guess)

Banana Republic, Aureus + Argent teardrop ring, $80

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Tommy Hilfiger, Gold-tone pendant necklace, $75

(Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

White House Black Market, Art Deco drop earrings, $45

(Courtesy of White House Black Market)

8 Other Reasons, Charm bracelet, $60

(Courtesy of 8 Other Reasons)

Under $250

LAGOS, Drop earrings, $200

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Emma Pills, Hot Heart chain necklace, $149

(Courtesy of Emma Pills)

Nadri, Northern Lights hinge bracelet, $150

(Courtesy of Nadri)

Swarovski, Matrix drop earrings, $189

(Courtesy of Swarovski)

APM Monaco, Intertwined Météorites ring, $145

(Courtesy of APM Monaco)

Under $500

LAGOS, Fluted beaded bracelet, $475

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Alex Monroe, Sensory Devotion Large charm necklace, $488

(Courtesy of Alex Monroe)

Fendi, F is Fendi ring, $490

(Courtesy of Fendi)

Roxanne Assoulin, Twinkle Twinkle bracelet set, $285

(Courtesy of Net-A-Porter)

Under $1,000

LAGOS, Ceramic and Caviar diamond ring, $700

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Gabriel & Co., 14k yellow gold, diamond, and citrine Bujukan drop earrings, $850

(Courtesy of Gabriel & Co.)

Yvonne Léon, Baby Chevalière Cœur Picotti ring, $820

(Courtesy of Ssense)

Adore Adorn, Aqua Frequency bracelet, $598

(Courtesy of Adore Adorn)

Elizabeth Moore, Mother of pearl heart necklace, $700

(Courtesy of Elizabeth Moore)

Jaune Pearls, The Nobles Love & Loyalty ring, $968

(Courtesy of Jaune Pearls)

Under $5,000

Louis Vuitton, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton small ring, $3,950

(Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

KATKIM, Cosma diamond necklace, $4,000

(Courtesy of KATKIM Fine Jewelry)

Aquazzura, Swing earrings, $1,095

(Courtesy of Aquazzura)

Heili Rocks, Solar System cuff, $1,754

(Courtesy of Heili Rocks)

Ring Concierge, Trio diamond necklace, $2,598

(Courtesy of Ring Concierge)

Ashley Zhang, Malachite bubble bracelet, $3,920

(Courtesy of Ashley Zhang Jewelry)

Under $10,000

Jacquie Aiche, Pave tourmaline cap & clear quartz crystal necklace, $9,625 

(Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche)

Rainbow K, Empress emerald ring, $6,600

(Courtesy of Tiny Gods)

Anita Ko, Medium spike bracelet with one diamond spike, $5,775

(Courtesy of Anita Ko)

Stephanie Gottlieb, Gold and diamond Gatsby emerald halo stud earrings, $7,690

(Courtesy of Stephanie Gottlieb)

Suzanne Kalan, Rainbow sapphire eternity band ring, $4,900

(Courtesy of Neiman Marcus)

Pomellato, Iconica pendant necklace, $8,850

(Courtesy of Pomellato)

Tabayer, Oera bracelet in white gold and pavé diamonds, $9,300

(Courtesy of Tabayer)

