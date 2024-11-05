Daily Gift Guide: Glamorous Jewelry Everyone Will Love!

The holiday season is nearly here! As we make our lists (and check them twice), we’re also shopping for our loved ones—and heading straight to the jewelry department. Whether it’s a gleaming eternity ring or sparkling drop earrings, jewelry always makes a gift that’s both glamorous and heartfelt. Below, discover our guide to chic pieces at every price point that make truly perfect gifts.

Under $100

Guess, Textured Leaf earrings, $60

Banana Republic, Aureus + Argent teardrop ring, $80

Tommy Hilfiger, Gold-tone pendant necklace, $75

White House Black Market, Art Deco drop earrings, $45

8 Other Reasons, Charm bracelet, $60

Under $250

LAGOS, Drop earrings, $200

Emma Pills, Hot Heart chain necklace, $149

Nadri, Northern Lights hinge bracelet, $150

Swarovski, Matrix drop earrings, $189

APM Monaco, Intertwined Météorites ring, $145

Under $500

LAGOS, Fluted beaded bracelet, $475

Alex Monroe, Sensory Devotion Large charm necklace, $488

Fendi, F is Fendi ring, $490

Roxanne Assoulin, Twinkle Twinkle bracelet set, $285

Under $1,000

LAGOS, Ceramic and Caviar diamond ring, $700

Gabriel & Co., 14k yellow gold, diamond, and citrine Bujukan drop earrings, $850

Yvonne Léon, Baby Chevalière Cœur Picotti ring, $820

Adore Adorn, Aqua Frequency bracelet, $598

Elizabeth Moore, Mother of pearl heart necklace, $700

Jaune Pearls, The Nobles Love & Loyalty ring, $968

Under $5,000

Louis Vuitton, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton small ring, $3,950

KATKIM, Cosma diamond necklace, $4,000

Aquazzura, Swing earrings, $1,095

Heili Rocks, Solar System cuff, $1,754

Ring Concierge, Trio diamond necklace, $2,598

Ashley Zhang, Malachite bubble bracelet, $3,920

Under $10,000

Jacquie Aiche, Pave tourmaline cap & clear quartz crystal necklace, $9,625

Rainbow K, Empress emerald ring, $6,600

Anita Ko, Medium spike bracelet with one diamond spike, $5,775

Stephanie Gottlieb, Gold and diamond Gatsby emerald halo stud earrings, $7,690

Suzanne Kalan, Rainbow sapphire eternity band ring, $4,900

Pomellato, Iconica pendant necklace, $8,850

Tabayer, Oera bracelet in white gold and pavé diamonds, $9,300

