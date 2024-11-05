Daily Gift Guide: Glamorous Jewelry Everyone Will Love!

The holiday season is nearly here! As we make our lists (and check them twice), we’re also shopping for our loved ones—and heading straight to the jewelry department. Whether it’s a gleaming eternity ring or sparkling drop earrings, jewelry always makes a gift that’s both glamorous and heartfelt. Below, discover our guide to chic pieces at every price point that make truly perfect gifts.
Under $100
Guess, Textured Leaf earrings, $60
Banana Republic, Aureus + Argent teardrop ring, $80
Tommy Hilfiger, Gold-tone pendant necklace, $75
White House Black Market, Art Deco drop earrings, $45
8 Other Reasons, Charm bracelet, $60
Under $250
LAGOS, Drop earrings, $200
Emma Pills, Hot Heart chain necklace, $149
Nadri, Northern Lights hinge bracelet, $150
Swarovski, Matrix drop earrings, $189
APM Monaco, Intertwined Météorites ring, $145
Under $500
LAGOS, Fluted beaded bracelet, $475
Alex Monroe, Sensory Devotion Large charm necklace, $488
Fendi, F is Fendi ring, $490
Roxanne Assoulin, Twinkle Twinkle bracelet set, $285
Under $1,000
LAGOS, Ceramic and Caviar diamond ring, $700
Gabriel & Co., 14k yellow gold, diamond, and citrine Bujukan drop earrings, $850
Yvonne Léon, Baby Chevalière Cœur Picotti ring, $820
Adore Adorn, Aqua Frequency bracelet, $598
Elizabeth Moore, Mother of pearl heart necklace, $700
Jaune Pearls, The Nobles Love & Loyalty ring, $968
Under $5,000
Louis Vuitton, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton small ring, $3,950
KATKIM, Cosma diamond necklace, $4,000
Aquazzura, Swing earrings, $1,095
Heili Rocks, Solar System cuff, $1,754
Ring Concierge, Trio diamond necklace, $2,598
Ashley Zhang, Malachite bubble bracelet, $3,920
Under $10,000
Jacquie Aiche, Pave tourmaline cap & clear quartz crystal necklace, $9,625
Rainbow K, Empress emerald ring, $6,600
Anita Ko, Medium spike bracelet with one diamond spike, $5,775
Stephanie Gottlieb, Gold and diamond Gatsby emerald halo stud earrings, $7,690
Suzanne Kalan, Rainbow sapphire eternity band ring, $4,900
Pomellato, Iconica pendant necklace, $8,850
Tabayer, Oera bracelet in white gold and pavé diamonds, $9,300
