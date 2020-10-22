Introducing vVardis! A Tooth Whitener Good for Your Teeth

Here’s something to smile about! Internationally renowned dentists and entrepreneurs, Golnar and Haleh Abivardi, have just released sustainably produced oral care products with the first tooth whitener that is actually good for your teeth. vVardis launches this week with four products combining natural medicine with science, innovation with comfort, and premium quality with sustainability.

The products use the Abivardi sisters’ globally patented WX Formula, an FDA-approved, polyvalent biomimicking hydrogel that whitens safely and helps protect the teeth. In combination with fluoride, WX Formula takes care of enamel naturally, boosting fluoride’s power. WX’s whitening action is peroxide-free, coming from hydroxyapatite (HA) crystals that scatter and reflect light.

Another plus: The products can be used daily on sensitive teeth, composite crowns, and fillings. WX also protects teeth against stains and tones and freshens the entire oral ecosystem.

The Abivardi sisters are the founders of Swiss Smile and their own dental hygiene school, and are now focusing on the vVardis products. “Our goal has always been to motivate people to take care of their oral health,” says Dr. Golnar Abivardi. Adds Haleh Abivardi: “As doctors, dentists, researchers and mothers, we know that when your mouth is healthy, your body follows. We wanted to develop products using the safest and best quality ingredients that are both good for your health and leave your mouth completely protected.”

The products are inspired by and named for a distinct place from Switzerland.

vVardis Aletsch , $250.00 – Aletsch is a brush-on gel serum with the highest concentration of WX Formula to ensure teeth are whiter, smoother and glossier from the first application. Because the powerful bioactive ingredients in vVardis Aletsch are gentle, it can be used at any time, even on sensitive teeth, ceramic crowns, and composite fillings

vVardis Edelweiss , $55.00 – Edelweiss is a carefully crafted, premium fluoride toothpaste that protects against cavities and whitens the teeth. Boosted with a large dose of WX Formula, in combination with fluoride, it ensures optimal whitening and cleansing as it protects the enamel against cavities and stains. vVardis Edelweiss is enriched with hand-picked Alpenrose, an antibacterial humectant, and high-antioxidant Edelweiss extract and mint for long-lasting freshness. It is suitable for daily use, even on sensitive teeth.

vVardis Weissbad , $45.00 – Weissbad is a fluoride mouthwash enriched with WX Formula that immediately brightens the teeth and helps protect against cavities and stains while keeping the breath fresh for hours.

vVardis Rheinholz , $40.00 – Rheinholz is a BPA-free toothbrush crafted out of sustainably cultivated FSC Certified Swiss beechwood that is designed to prevent over-scrubbing and excess pressure from harsh brushing. Composed from a variety of bristle combinations and crafted to support whitening, Rheinholz is infused with anti-bacterial carbon particles and includes a row of tapered bristles to clean teeth more thoroughly and gently than conventional toothbrushes.

All products are 100% vegan and sustainably produced in Switzerland. vVardis launches direct-to-consumer in the US beginning today and is available at www.vvardis.com. All vVardis products can be purchased individually, or together as a vVardis Ritual set for $320.00.

