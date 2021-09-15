Bundle Up This Season With These Made In Italy Outwear Brands

We’re still on a high from New York Fashion Week, but we can’t help but transport ourselves across the pond to Italy—where time moves more slowly but the fashion certainly still wows! Lucky for you, we’re introducing you to the 50 Made in Italy brands ready to show at COTERIE’s trade show, scheduled to return to in-person format in NYC from September 19-21. Next up on our list: an impressive tip sheet of après ski outerwear brands to cozy-up in this season!

Artico

A summer state of mind isn’t always easy to shake—that is, unless you’ve got Artico to remind you of how tempting chic outerwear is. Touting an offering ready for… well… arctic weather, Artico is beloved for its leather, shearling, and cashmere luxury—aka the perfect attire for a day in the Alps! [Agent name: Umberto Roncarati]

Biancalancia

Based in Italy’s Northernmost region of Veneto, Biancalancia boasts a clean aesthetic with unparalleled craftsmanship. Unsurprisingly, this Italian-made brand employs only the finest of fabrics, high production and environmental standards, and striking attention to detail. The resulting offering comprises tailored trousers, cashmere coats, motif-adorned stoles, and more. [Agent name: Alessandro Tortato]

Landi Fancy

Inspired by fashion you’d only find in your wildest dreams, Landi Fancy designers employ their own imaginations as starting points for design. The result? A women’s outerwear offering full of waterproof pea coats, down jackets, and uniquely crafted fur overcoats that lure a classic female gaze. Whether you prefer belted or zippered, lapels or hoods, a Landi Fancy pick will never steer you wrong. [Agent name: Simone Landi]

Suprema

Founded in 1981 on a vision to create high quality leather and shearling apparel, Suprema lives up to its English-translated name with ease. Forty years later, the brand is still going strong with specialized garb and seasonal offerings beloved by men and women alike. Che suprema! [Agent name: Luigi Zavan]

