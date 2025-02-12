Talbots Launches Debut Swimwear Line

Talbots is merging style with function in Aqua Club, its debut swimwear line and lifestyle collection. The new collection’s pieces are rooted in flattering silhouettes, eye-catching colors, and comfortable fabrics that can be worn from the beach to the boardwalk. Think stretchy one-pieces and mix-and-match sets crafted with mesh lining and thoughtful details, complete with chic tile prints, floral patterns, and breezy hues of blue, pink, and green. Plus, there’s plenty of coordinating cover-ups and accessories to wrap yourself in while basking in the sun! Aqua Club officially dives onto talbots.com now.

Aqua Club Bali Blooms gauze pant cover-up in Vista Blue Multi, $89

Aqua Club Bali Blooms bandeau bikini top in Wild Aster Multi, $79

Aqua Club Bali Blooms ultra high-waist swim bottom in Wild Aster Multi, $69

Aqua Club V-neck one-piece swimsuit in Pool Blue, $119

Take a glimpse into the issue below—but don’t forget to grab your print copies! We’ll see you out there!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.