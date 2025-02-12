News

Talbots Launches Debut Swimwear Line

Talbots is merging style with function in Aqua Club, its debut swimwear line and lifestyle collection

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
The Daily Front Row, NYFW, NYFW issue, Talbots, Aqua Club
Aqua Club spring 2025 campaign (Courtesy of Talbots)

Talbots is merging style with function in Aqua Club, its debut swimwear line and lifestyle collection. The new collection’s pieces are rooted in flattering silhouettes, eye-catching colors, and comfortable fabrics that can be worn from the beach to the boardwalk. Think stretchy one-pieces and mix-and-match sets crafted with mesh lining and thoughtful details, complete with chic tile prints, floral patterns, and breezy hues of blue, pink, and green. Plus, there’s plenty of coordinating cover-ups and accessories to wrap yourself in while basking in the sun! Aqua Club officially dives onto talbots.com now.

Aqua Club Bali Blooms gauze pant cover-up in Vista Blue Multi, $89

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Aqua Club Bali Blooms bandeau bikini top in Wild Aster Multi, $79

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Aqua Club Bali Blooms ultra high-waist swim bottom in Wild Aster Multi, $69

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Aqua Club V-neck one-piece swimsuit in Pool Blue, $119

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Take a glimpse into the issue below—but don’t forget to grab your print copies! We’ll see you out there!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Catching Up With…Kobi Halperin!

Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue Debut, Pete Davidson Hearts...

LaQuan Smith’s NYFW Surprise, Sandy Liang’s Girls...

Laura Brown Is Ready For Her Next...

The Blonds Return To NYFW With A...

The Daily Front Row’s NYFW Issue Has...

Sally Lapointe Is Ready For Her Next...

Jonathan Simkhai Reveals His Chic NYFW Rituals—And...

Jacquemus’ Beauty Baby Steps, Kate Moss For...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.