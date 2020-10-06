News

Naomi, Christy, Cindy, Linda, and Christy To Reunite For Apple TV+ Doc

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Naomi Campbell, Giorgio Armani, Linda Evangelista at the 1996 Versace Show (Getty)

The Supes are getting back together! Apple TV+ is getting the girls together for an upcoming documentary, The Supermodels, to stream on the network. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington will all be participating in the documentary and executive produce. The doc will be directed by Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple and be produced by Imagine Documentaries.

“My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy, and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer (and) Ron Howard, which is a dream come true to bring to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story,” Campbell wrote today on Instagram.

Cindy Crawford also took to Instagram to announce the news.”We plan to explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in the media and culture that helped shape and define the iconic era,” she wrote.

We’ll be eager to see if some of their peers such as Helena Christensen (who doesn’t love reminiscing about the past) and Claudia Schiffer will be participating. Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and Turlington all famously appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom” video alongside Tatjana Patitz.

AppleTV+ has a slew of documentaries on the way such as Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Beastie Boys Story, Boys State, Home, and Imagine Documentaries’ Dads.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @dailyfrontrow to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

You may also like

As Seen on Social! All The Cool...

The Supers Reveal What Went On BTS...

John Pearson, The OG Male Model, Launches...

Exclusive! George Wayne Grills Naomi Campbell’s Personal...

Naomi Campbell and Pat McGrath Team Up

Esther Perbandt: Making the Cut’s Unexpected Role...

Chiara Ferragni on How She Got Naomi...

Naomi Campbell Launches Live Show, Gaga Plans...

“Making the Cut” Designer Ji Won Choi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X