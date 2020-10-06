Naomi, Christy, Cindy, Linda, and Christy To Reunite For Apple TV+ Doc

The Supes are getting back together! Apple TV+ is getting the girls together for an upcoming documentary, The Supermodels, to stream on the network. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington will all be participating in the documentary and executive produce. The doc will be directed by Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple and be produced by Imagine Documentaries.

“My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy, and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer (and) Ron Howard, which is a dream come true to bring to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story,” Campbell wrote today on Instagram.

Cindy Crawford also took to Instagram to announce the news.”We plan to explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in the media and culture that helped shape and define the iconic era,” she wrote.

We’ll be eager to see if some of their peers such as Helena Christensen (who doesn’t love reminiscing about the past) and Claudia Schiffer will be participating. Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and Turlington all famously appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom” video alongside Tatjana Patitz.

AppleTV+ has a slew of documentaries on the way such as Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Beastie Boys Story, Boys State, Home, and Imagine Documentaries’ Dads.

