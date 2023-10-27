At Chelsea’s blank-canvas event space Lavan, the current season Ferragamo ad campaign came to life last night—not least with the Renaissance-inspired artwork rotating across the gallery walls, but due to the fact that one of its stars, chart-topper Kelela, was spotted walking around the room too.

The Italian luxury brand took over the venue to toast to Maximilian Davis’ buzzy accessories and eyewear offering—think: the new Hug handbag, unisex and classic sunglasses in chunky rectangular or cat eye shapes, and signature wedge heel pumps. Said wishlist-worthy pieces were not only spotted on content creators and models in attendance, but also displayed museum-style throughout the room, and against backdrops lifted from the Ferragamo New Renaissance campaign which features glimpses of 15th and 16th centuries works by Bellini, Veronese, and Botticelli, courtesy of Le Gallerie delgi Uffizi in Florence.

But back in the present, it was a thoroughly 21st century affair, as New York-based tastemakers raised a glass to the new era of the house under young British designer Davis. Guests plopped down in a director’s chair and tried out bags and shades for size while snapping pictures, and danced to the sounds of a metallic Ferragamo-clad Amrit Tietz putting those distinctive wedge heels to the test. To mark the moment, the brand gifted every attendee a pair of sunglasses from the collection on their way out into the night, wrapped up in a goodie bag in that now-instantly recognizable shade of fire engine red from recent collections.

The event brought out the likes of Jeremy O’Harris, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Indira Scott, Vanessa Hong, Reign Judge, Xenia Adonts, Ruby Lyn, Lily Chee, Tanner Reese, Alexander Roth, Andrew Georgiades, Lulu Wood, Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Tiffany Luu, Woldey Reyes, Charlotte Groeneveld, Isabella Massenet, Marjon Carlos, Luke Meagher, Marta Pozzan, Andrew Matarazzo, and Maya Stepper, among many others.

Peek inside, below:

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.